Gardening at Badger Rock lets students earn money, socialize during COVID-19 pandemic

Seven of the eight youths are alumni of Badger Rock Middle School. Generally no more than two or three work at a time to help with social distancing, said Sarah Karlson, who teaches the school’s garden class and collaborates with core teachers.

“Our teenagers are really lonely during COVID and it is a very isolating time,” Karlson said.

Like McDonald, freshman Ja’Ron Tyler is working on the gardens that he remembers fondly because he took an elective garden class at Badger Rock every semester and also would help out even when he was not in class.

“We got to do hands-on stuff,” said Tyler, who is enrolled at La Follette High School. “It was just fun to be outside. Then we got to cook everything that we grew.”

He decided to work on the gardens because he still likes to be outside and he has learned more about the cooking possibilities with the plants growing in the gardens.

Karlson said working on the garden is a chance for youths who feel isolated to get out of their houses and get moving. They also are doing something productive by contributing to feeding families who might have a harder time getting food during the pandemic, she said.