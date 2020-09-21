Gardening at Badger Rock lets students earn money, socialize during COVID-19 pandemic

Gardens are a source of income and a social oasis for high school students this fall.
“I was looking for a job that would be part-time and would be safe during the pandemic, so I wanted to work somewhere outside and I’ve always loved gardens,” said Evfrosiniia “Frosya” Mozhaeva, a sophomore at West High School.
She said she enjoys working with others in the gardens at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, and it feels safe partly because the number of people working at one time is limited.
Sophomore Malik McDonald said he was drawn to a jo at the garden because a friend is also working there, it is something to do during the pandemic and he lives nearby.
“I’m not much of an outdoors person but if I have a reason to garden I’ll do it,” said McDonald, who attends Milestone Democratic School.
In addition to a job and a chance for some socialization during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to social distancing and online schooling, efforts are being made to see if the students can get high school elective credit.
McDonald and other high school students are working in the Badger Rock urban farm gardens. They were expanded this year so more food can be grown to feed people and a food pantry was set up to replace the farm stand where products were sold at low cost.
Seven of the eight youths are alumni of Badger Rock Middle School. Generally no more than two or three work at a time to help with social distancing, said Sarah Karlson, who teaches the school’s garden class and collaborates with core teachers.
“Our teenagers are really lonely during COVID and it is a very isolating time,” Karlson said.
Like McDonald, freshman Ja’Ron Tyler is working on the gardens that he remembers fondly because he took an elective garden class at Badger Rock every semester and also would help out even when he was not in class.
“We got to do hands-on stuff,” said Tyler, who is enrolled at La Follette High School. “It was just fun to be outside. Then we got to cook everything that we grew.”
He decided to work on the gardens because he still likes to be outside and he has learned more about the cooking possibilities with the plants growing in the gardens.
Karlson said working on the garden is a chance for youths who feel isolated to get out of their houses and get moving. They also are doing something productive by contributing to feeding families who might have a harder time getting food during the pandemic, she said.
“Food is really something people are needing right now and people are struggling with the means to get it,” Karlson said.
The youths who work in the garden can take food home for their families.
The gardens at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center also include 45 community plots this summer — up from 16 because of the pandemic.
In the past, Briarpatch Youth Services and Common Wealth Development have arranged for youths to work in the gardens but the coronavirus pandemic mostly prevented that for a variety of reasons.
But Briarpatch was able to funnel its funding to pay for some youths to work and provide some youth supervisors, and Common Wealth was able to fund one position.
In addition, one youth works on the sprouts business run out of Badger Rock Neighborhood Center. The sprouts are sold at Willy Street Co-op, Metcalfe’s and Hy-Vee stores, and the project funds the position.
The employment started in the summer and will continue through at least the first quarter of the school year.
Badger Rock is a program of Rooted and serves the south side of Madison through the neighborhood center, middle school, community garden and the urban farm production garden. Karlson is the farm and education manager at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, and Kip Thomas is manager of the commercial kitchen.
The gardens normally serve as a classroom for students to grow food at Badger Rock Middle School, which is a public charter school with an interdisciplinary, project-based learning program focused on environmental sustainability. Students can take the garden class and also get out in the garden and cook in the kitchen through core classes.
Middle schoolers and student workers normally handle tasks such as working with chickens, honey bees, perennial plants, fruit trees and food preservation. In a normal summer, culinary arts would be part of the work program.
Sophomore Christopher Carpenter, who is taking online courses through a private company, said he took the garden class every semester when he was enrolled at Badger Rock because he enjoyed getting his “hands dirty” and working outside. After he finished his lunch at Badger Rock during his sixth-grade year he would help Karlson work in the garden.
“It’s an income,” he said about working there now. “It’s nice and simple. I’ve worked with them before so I know what it’s like and it’s just nice working with my hands.”
