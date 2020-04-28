Future of Madison School District’s budget unclear as state tax revenues plummet amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Madison School District on Monday released a preliminary budget for next school year that officials said was “one of its most challenging” to balance in recent years.

The proposed spending plan was built on revenue promised by the state last year and does not take into account Wisconsin’s projected $2 billion loss in tax revenues related to COVID-19. This means the district’s finances may be further hamstrung as the pandemic’s financial toll emerges in the coming months.

“This has been a very tight budget year with many difficult decisions along the way and next year may be even tighter,” interim superintendent Jane Belmore told reporters in a call last week. “Many of the decisions we make in developing the budget are impacted by external factors beyond our control. This is true in an ordinary time and will be even more true this extraordinary year that includes unprecedented district closure.”

The $476.1 million proposed spending package would increase property taxes by $46 for the owner of an average-value home in the district, now estimated at $311,500.

Faced with an $8 million shortfall at the beginning of crafting the 2020-21 budget, district officials propose cutting nearly 50 staff positions and doubling the share employees pay for health care premiums.