Funding change could keep options open for Madison School District summer school

The COVID-19 pandemic has left schools scrambling to transition to online learning and keep families fed.
Soon, district officials will have another major decision to make: summer school. Lisa Kvistad, Madison Metropolitan School District assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said the district has “a couple of different formats that we’re studying right now,” including the traditional face-to-face option or a virtual summer school.
“We could have no summer school, but we want to plan as if we are having it to provide options for families and then we will let them know certainly what is the safest and best option to participate with us,” Kvistad said during a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon.
One of the potential limiting factors in doing virtual summer school is that state administrative rules only count summer instructional minutes online for grades 7-12.
“It is important for everyone to realize that we are highly dependent on some legislation coming out of the state that allows for virtual learning minutes to count under the grades of 7,” MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel said Wednesday. “We’re waiting to hear on that from the (Department of Public Instruction) and from the state.”
One day later, DPI issued a preliminary hearing notice for an emergency rule that would change the requirements to receive state aid for virtual summer school.
The emergency rule would allow districts “to provide virtual instruction during summer and interim sessions in the event that school closures prevent students from meeting all academic requirements during the regular school year,” according to the rule’s scope statement. Online virtual instruction taught to any grade level during summer classes necessary for academic purposes would count toward instructional time for reimbursement.
“Without an emergency rule, students and schools will have fewer options in making up missed instruction,” according to the scope statement.
The hearing is scheduled for April 23 and will be held virtually. Members of the public are able to provide written comment until Thursday.
DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher wrote in an email that the preliminary hearing is required before the scope statement can be approved by the head of the agency issuing an emergency rule. Gov. Tony Evers will have to approve the rule before it can go into effect, Bucher added. The text of the rule would need to be published in the Wisconsin State Journal, and the rule would go into effect for 150 days beginning the day it was published.
There will be another public hearing on the rule within 45 days of its effective date, and officials could extend the emergency rule up to 120 days if the extension request is approved by the legislative Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, Bucher wrote.
While they wait to see what the conditions are this summer, MMSD is also changing its deadlines for families to sign up. Students in grades 4K-8 have until May 1, while high school enrollment is “ongoing,” Kvistad said.
“As we know more about how COVID-19 will impact us, the format and length of summer school will be adjusted as necessary,” Kvistad said. “We really appreciate the patience that people and families are having for us.”
