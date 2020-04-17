Funding change could keep options open for Madison School District summer school

The hearing is scheduled for April 23 and will be held virtually. Members of the public are able to provide written comment until Thursday.

DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher wrote in an email that the preliminary hearing is required before the scope statement can be approved by the head of the agency issuing an emergency rule. Gov. Tony Evers will have to approve the rule before it can go into effect, Bucher added. The text of the rule would need to be published in the Wisconsin State Journal, and the rule would go into effect for 150 days beginning the day it was published.

There will be another public hearing on the rule within 45 days of its effective date, and officials could extend the emergency rule up to 120 days if the extension request is approved by the legislative Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, Bucher wrote.