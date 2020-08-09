Full-time work and homeschooling can mix

A: Yes. I had 100 inquiries over the last two weeks to the Facebook page. I ask three questions of everyone who asks to join the Madison Area Homeschoolers Facebook page: Are you currently or do you plan to homeschool; where do you live and why do you want to homechool? What worries me is that I don’t want people to think that what they were doing when schools went online last year was homeschooling. That was not homeschool. I don’t want people to think homeschool is sitting in front of Zoom five days a week. We homeschool, but we’re going places five days a week. Taking the classroom setting and trying to bring it into the home is not a successful way to do it.

Q: What are some things parents should think about when deciding if home school is best for their children?

A: I hear so many people say “I don’t have the patience to do it.” I don’t think I’m a successful teacher, I could never replicate a school setting. (But) I do know my kids’ personalities and when you get into a routine that fits your family, it’s not as hard as people think. You can work full-time from home (and homeschool). It’s hard, but it can be done.

Q: What are some advantages to homeschooling?