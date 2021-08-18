Full East High investigative report finds Madison School District field trip policies lacking

A long-withheld Madison School District report into how officials handled an East High School teacher who recently pled guilty to placing hidden cameras in student hotel rooms reveals the investigator found "no reportable abuse occurred" because the district's field trip policies — which have yet to be updated — are lacking.
The 12-page report, released to Isthmus apparently by mistake, includes more details about the incident involving former East High teacher David Kruchten and where the district's policies fell short. For example, the report reveals Kruchten kept some of the student's room keys, but the district doesn't have a policy prohibiting chaperones from doing so.
"I simply cannot identify any legitimate reason that a key to each room would be held by an advisor or chaperone," wrote attorney Malina Piontek, whose firm was paid $8,000 for the report.
Previously the district only released a two-page summary and had denied the Wisconsin State Journal and other media requests for the full report. The summary said the only violation of board policy was that Kruchten had used a personal cell phone to communicate with students and parents during the trip.
The full report revealed that after the students discovered the cameras in bathroom air fresheners close to midnight on Dec. 7, 2019, they gave them to Kruchten, who turned them over to the hotel after removing their data cards. But he didn't report the incident to school officials until the middle of the next day on the return bus ride. By that time parents had already heard from their students and contacted Minneapolis police and East High officials.
However, Piontek concluded Kruchten didn't violate the district's requirement for reporting child abuse because "no reportable abuse occurred." That's because, she concluded, the students were not physically or sexually abused or filmed engaging in sexual acts, which is how state law defines child abuse.
Piontek acknowledged in the report that despite that conclusion "common sense should dictate" that the cameras could have been used to record nude images, and so the district should clarify its policy so that chaperones "err on the side of immediately reporting student safety/trauma issues."
Piontek also cleared other district officials, such as then Principal Brendan Kearney, because they properly notified parents and police of the hidden cameras as soon as they learned about them. She also concluded the district correctly waited to launch an investigation of Kruchten, who was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 10, 2019, until after the police investigation concluded and Kructhen was arrested on Jan. 30, 2020, per state Department of Justice policy.
Other policy change recommendations include requiring field trip chaperones have a district communication device, that incidents be reported immediately rather than within 24 hours and that there be a background check process for staff chaperones, which only exists for non-staff chaperones.
LeMonds said the district has been working on updating field trip and chaperone policies in response to the Kruchten incident, and that new policy will be given to the Madison School Board for review in the "very near future."
He cited the pandemic, and recent turn over in district administration, as the main reasons for the delay in writing and implementing the new policy.
“It’s hard for us to comment because the administration has been completely turned over since the incident,” LeMonds said. “We are in the phase of healing and moving forward."
Accidental release
The district released the 12-page document to Isthmus Wednesday in response to a records request for another report regarding evidence of hidden cameras in the East High School coach’s office, LeMonds said.
District administration had previously rejected requests from the Wisconsin State Journal and other outlets for the full report, citing attorney-client privilege.
LeMonds said a clerical error led to the Isthmus obtaining the report. According to LeMonds, the file was mistakenly attached to a response to a records request for a report on a second hidden camera incident at East High.
"One click, that's all it took," LeMonds said.
The district had also rejected open records requests from the State Journal for the full report regarding the second East High camera incident, also citing attorney-client privilege.
Parents of East High students who were on the field trip took issue with the district last October, citing a lack of transparency after the two-paragraph executive summary was released to them in late 2020 without details about direct action taken by officials to protect their children. A number of parents lambasted the district during online school board meetings in October after the executive summary was released.
Malina Piontek, the third party attorney hired to conduct the review, concluded that there was no failure on the part of district staff to follow board policies regarding field trips or statutory requirements for making mandatory reports of child abuse. Piontek recommended a number of policy changes in her report.