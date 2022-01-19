Fueled by omicron, COVID cases continue to climb in the Madison School District

COVID cases again reached a record high in the Madison School District, with 817 recorded on Wednesday, the highest since the start of the school year.
The record number of cases in the last week makes up nearly one fourth of the district’s 3,001 cumulative cases so far in the 2021-22 school year, in the district’s first full in-person week back since the holiday break. Just last week the district recorded its second-highest case count of 703 cases in a seven-day period, though that reporting period fell on the week before students returned to school buildings.
Over the last 14 days, 324 staff members tested COVID positive, along with 1,196 students, in a district of roughly 26,000 students and 5,000 staff members.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds attributed the increase in cases to the rapidly spreading omicron variant in Dane County, made worse by the timing of students and staff that returned from winter break after traveling and participating in group holiday festivities.
“Again, what is happening in our schools is a reflection of what is happening in our community with COVID-19,” LeMonds said.
The district stopped collecting data on the number of close contacts on Jan. 10, around the same time they announced they will end contact tracing efforts, due to staffing constraints, and decrease quarantine time from 10 days to five days for those who test positive.
The shift in quarantine requirements came after a letter was sent last week by Wisconsin chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard and state health officer Paula Tran to all district and school administrators in the state that addressed the current surge in COVID-19 cases and included updated quarantine guidelines for districts to follow. State Superintendent Jill Underly threw her support behind shortened quarantines in a Monday letter as well.
The federal Center for Disease Control said, at the beginning of January, those who test positive need to quarantine for just five days if they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms or symptoms have resolved or are improving after five days, followed by five days of wearing a well-fitting mask to minimize the risk of infecting others — regardless of their vaccination status.
Science shows that the majority of COVID transmission happens early in the illness, state health officials said in their letter to school districts.
Other Dane County districts that have implemented five-day quarantine for positive COVID cases include Oregon, Middleton-Cross Plains, Verona, Monona Grove, Belleville and Sun Prairie.
Dane County health officials reported of 1,399 new COVID cases on Wednesday and four person drop in virus-related hospitalizations. Both cases and hospitalizations increased 3% over the last two weeks.
The county remains classified as a high transmission area for the virus despite more than 78% of residents having completed an initial vaccination series and nearly 62% of previously vaccinated eligible residents having received a booster.
The infection rate among children in Dane County has decreased slightly, with about 325 cases per 100,000 children ages 5 to 7, 372 cases per 100,000 children ages 8 to 11 and 375 cases per 100,000 children ages 12-17.
SSM Health and the Madison School District continues to offer on-site vaccination clinics for students ages 5 to 11. The clinics, which provide scheduled vaccination times for students, will take place at the following sites:
Hawthorne Elementary: Jan. 20 beginning at 3 p.m.
Kennedy Elementary: Feb. 1 beginning at 3 p.m.
Lindbergh Elementary: Feb. 4 beginning at 9 a.m.
Hawthorne Elementary: Feb. 10 beginning at 3 p.m.
In Madison, COVID cases have risen steadily since the end of October. Roughly half of Dane County school districts also saw significant increases in the number of cases and quarantines in the past two weeks.
Around the county
Here are the latest infection and quarantine figures for other area school districts:
- Mount Horeb (2,500 students): 132 cases during the past week. The Mount Horeb School Board voted on Nov. 27 to end required quarantines for those identified as close contact to a COVID-19 case.
- Waunakee (4,400): 200 cases and required 145 to quarantine during the past week.
- Middleton-Cross Plains (7,500): 82 cases and 56 close contacts among students and staff this past week. The Middleton-Cross Plains School District adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.
- DeForest (3,800): 34 cases and 221 quarantined this week.
- Belleville (900): 21 cases and 50 close contacts last week. The Belleville School District adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.
- Monona Grove (3,600): 200 cases among students and staff last week. The Monona Grove School District adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.
- Stoughton (2,900): 72 cases among students and staff and 199 students and staff members quarantined last week.
- Cambridge (900): 107 cases among students and staff between the start of the school year and Jan. 13.
- Verona (5,700): 183 cases among students and staff in the past seven days. The Verona Area School District adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.
- Oregon (4,100): 74 cases last week. The Oregon School District adopted the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance.
- McFarland (2,400): 33 active cases on Wednesday.
- Sun Prairie (8,300): 243 cases in the past seven days. The Sun Prairie Area School District plans to adopt the CDC and Wisconsin DHS five-day quarantine guidance on Jan. 18.
