Frustrated Middleton-Cross Plains parent group calls recall effort a ‘last resort’

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If I get recalled, it’s just another election,” he said. “This is a tough decision, to say no, and I’m not going to be reversed through blackmail, that’s really what it comes down to. They don’t dislike me, they dislike my decision and when they say, ‘Well change your decision and we like you again,' that to me is a question of ethics and values.”

Hesselbein, a Vietnam veteran who went through chemical and biological training while on active duty, requested a walk-through demonstration of the safety protocols Middleton-Cross Plains schools would put in place before reopening. He said his request to the superintendent’s office before the Sept. 28 meeting was ignored.

"This is a really, really tough call," he said. "But we have to wait and make sure it’s safe because the last thing we want is dead parents, dead grandparents and dead educators.”

Karim, who has three students in the district, said a walk-through demonstration of safety protocols would have helped the case for reopening schools, as well as more options than just the two that were presented during the meeting: To stay online or reopen with a hybrid of distance and in-person learning which she said did not feel safe.