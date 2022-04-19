From Chicago’s South Side to Stanford: East High senior Gordon Allen charts his path forward

Before moving to Madison for middle school, East High School senior Gordon Allen grew up on the South Side of Chicago, where abandoned buildings, potholed streets littered with garbage and overdose deaths were common parts of daily life.

“Nothing was being done about it,” said Allen, now one of two student representatives on the Madison School Board and Stanford University bound. “That’s not the only area in this country that has that same condition, even internationally you can really see the effects of poverty.”

Allen’s upbringing has motivated him to seek out ways to effect change at East and has helped form his career goal: to eventually seek a seat in Congress, where he hopes to be a champion for those in communities like the one where he grew up.

Allen’s mother moved their small family to Madison in 2016, halfway through his sixth-grade year in search of more opportunities in education for her children. Allen, his 11-year-old brother and his mother currently live on Madison’s North Side.

“When I came here, my classes were more diverse, there was a lot more freedom in terms of what you wear, how you walk in the hallways. I would say Madison schools were definitely a place where you could be yourself more, and you’re able to explore more,” he said.

That freedom has inspired Allen to seek out as many co-curricular opportunities as possible.

At East, he is student body president and a student adviser on the Madison School Board, and he helped organize protests in October that sought to address the lack of sexual violence education and reporting at the school. After the protests, East administration committed to working with students to meet their demands.

“That was my first-ever protest,” he said. “It was remarkable to see people outside of Door 1, outside of the Castle (what students call the Collegiate-Gothic style façade that faces East Washington Avenue) all together coming as one. We actually made change from it.”

The protests were organized in response to what students saw as an inadequate response by the school administration regarding an alleged sexual assault during Homecoming weekend. East’s principal, Sean Leavy, has since left his position for a job in the district’s administrative office and the school’s interim principal, Mikki Smith, has worked with students to meet their concerns.

“Now you can go in East and you see all of these posters up about how to report and what the process is in terms of sexual violence. You see more people adopting consent culture,” he said. “It’s like we finally came together and our demands were met.”

Allen is part of the school’s investment club, the Black Student Union, and is a youth representative on the Dane County Board Personnel and Finance Committee.

He is also the co-chair of the school board’s ad hoc committee on student safety and wellness, where he made a concerted effort to ensure students were a part of the group tasked with figuring out how to make schools safer following a number of high-profile altercations on or near East grounds at the start of the school year.

Allen, who supports the board’s June 2020 decision to remove police officers from the district’s four main high schools, said he would like to see the district work to connect with the community surrounding East to get ahead of and mitigate possible conflicts on school grounds, and to provide students with access to school-based mental health services.

School board president Ali Muldrow has worked with Allen for all three years she has served on the board so far and said he’s acted as her moral compass in the decisions she’s made as a part of the district’s governing body.

“I’ll miss him a lot,” she said about his approaching departure for Stanford.

“He really elevates the voice of other students, and was key in the board’s conversations about what was going on at East this year,” she said. “He’s a natural born leader in every arena he spends time in.”

What motivates Allen is a desire to grow leadership skills and to advocate for folks who may not be able to advocate for themselves, like his younger brother who has special needs.

“When I see a problem, I like to be the one to help, take part in addressing the problem,” he said. “I know how it feels to feel unheard.”

Allen recently received a full-ride scholarship to Stanford University in California through the QuestBridge program, which aims to expand access to college and universities for first-generation and low-income students. The scholarship covers tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies as well as travel expenses. Allen will be the first member of his family to attend university.

“I feel optimistic,” he said about his future at Stanford.

He plans to double major in economics and political science, and he hopes to minor in international relations if the additional coursework is OK’d by his college adviser.

Once he graduates from college, Allen said he plans to seek out work in finance, but his end goal is to get into politics and run for Congress. He hopes to bring sustainability, jobs, social and mental health supports to areas that have been consistently underserved.

“I can’t be just another person complaining without actually trying to do something to leave an impact,” he said.

“I think it’s good for Stanford. They’re really lucky to have him,” Muldrow said. “We’re all really proud of Gordon, and he’s got an incredibly bright future.”

