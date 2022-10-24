From art to cooking to dance, Sennett's after-school clubs give students a place to be and grow

While programs around the country took part in “Lights on Afterschool” parades or other events, without fanfare Sennett Middle School led by example to show the importance of keeping schools open after the regular day.

The 23rd annual nationwide “Lights on Afterschool” event highlights the important role of after-school programs and the ways they support students by offering them opportunities to learn new things. Sennett celebrated the spirit of the event Thursday as it continues to offer a variety of clubs to appeal to students’ interests such as art, cooking, dance and yearbook.

Eighth-grader Jam Dio was cutting out circles from the pages of an old book to make a collage in art club.

“I really just like creating things and it gives me a space and materials to create things that I don’t necessarily have at home,” Jam said about art club. “For example, I don’t have discarded books at home.”

The clubs are offered at the after-school program run by Madison School and Community Recreation. Some clubs take place more than once a week, and clubs begin at different times during the block of after-school programming Monday through Thursday so students can attend more than one. The program is free, and students can just drop in, said DeVonte Robinson, MSCR after-school site director at Sennett.

A couple of the clubs will be showcased at an event starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sennett. It will be a chance for parents to meet teachers, plan conferences and talk about academics. In addition, the dance club will perform, the cooking club will make refreshments, and the yearbook club will take photos. The school had planned to show off new playground equipment, but it likely won’t be completed.

Most clubs are led by staff, but guest speakers are sometimes featured. Other offerings include Black Excellence and Black Student Union, Gender Sexuality Alliance and Back on Track club, where students with a lower GPA receive one-on-one help with homework. One club provides support for students in AVID, a college-prep program.

Juventud is a partnership club with Centro Hispano where students do homework and other activities. Mathlete is a math club where students take part in competitions.

Students can also take part in open gym.

The idea is to provide students as many opportunities and experiences as possible and give them a place to be, Robinson said.

“We want our program to be very diverse,” he said. “Some kids can’t be themselves at home, so we provide that space at school.”

Sennett art teacher Christy Straavaldsen, who leads the art club, said it lets students explore art with those outside of their classrooms and homerooms. It is also important because not all students get art class during the school year, said Straavaldsen, who lets students choose what they want to make.

“I hope that the students who come to art club get a chance to make the kind of art they are interested in and to try new materials and techniques,” she said. “I also hope to create a safe space for students to just relax and have some fun while making art with their peers.”

Seventh-grader Liss Siebel said the club is fun.

“You get to hang out with people who want to do art who aren’t forced to, like in art class, and you get to do things you aren’t doing in art class,” she said. “I don’t have to go home and just sit around and do nothing.”

The cooking club is called the FCS Club, which stands for family and consumer science. It is led by Holly Kanvik, who has been teaching family/consumer science for 25 years in the district, with all but one year at Sennett.

“I run it as an extension of the family and consumer science class, offering an opportunity for students to explore what it is like to work cooperatively in a kitchen,” Kanvik said.

Students in the class are able to attend the FCS Club to make up labs they miss. When classes start the clothing and textiles unit, there will also be an option for club members to work on a variety of sewing projects including a Quilt Block Challenge.

In the past, the club has provided treats for both staff and students participating in MSCR clubs and sporting events, offered meals to go and held fundraising events. One year it even catered a wedding.

Sixth-grader Dakota Wilson said she joined the club because she likes cooking and baking but didn’t know a lot about it. She also liked the idea that she could quilt.

“It’s fun because I get to meet a lot of the older kids here,” she said.

Eighth-grader Zionna Johnson, who is in dance club, was practicing for the performance.

“We all got each other’s back,” she said about the dance club. “It’s a fun environment to be in.”

Eighth-grader Lelia Timberlake said the dance club gives her something to do after school and gives her a chance to practice dance.

“Because (a dancer) is what I want to be when I grow up,” she said.

