While Madison was in the grip of frigid weather last week and area schools were closed, the topic for the homeschool program at Aldo Leopold Nature Center was snowshoeing.
At least there was plenty of snow, unlike in past years.
There was some discussion at the center about whether to run the weekly program on Tuesday — which had a high of just 6 degrees — and some parents had questions. But in the end it was decided that with proper precautions, it was a chance to put into practice the nature center’s philosophy — enjoying the outdoors in all kinds of weather.
One of the precautions was to advise parents to send their children with lots of layers of clothing and to let them know that the center has loaner winter gear if needed.
In the end, after the homeschoolers went out for a short time, some of the children were annoyed by how well they were surviving.
“It was good but I was hot,” second-grader Jaylynn Bemke said about her experience with snowshoeing. “I have four layers on.”
The nature center took steps such as having students outside for only 20 mintues and having the Children’s Shack set up as a warming house with a fire in the fireplace and hot cocoa. When the youngsters were out in the elements, they were active with snowshoeing.
“ALNC strives to teach people to enjoy (and know how to stay safe) outdoors, but we also want to ensure that we set the stage for safe, positive and comfortable experiences outdoors,” nature center director Virginia Wiggen said in the letter she sent to parents.
No easy sledding
Second-grader Inga Bahr brought her own snowshoes and poles.
“If there wasn’t any snow, you wouldn’t be able to do any snowshoeing at all,” Inga said.
Some of the children said that despite the large amount of snow, the cold temperatures made it powdery, so it still was not ideal.
“Snowshoeing didn’t work very well in this snow,” said sixth-grader Sena Pollock, who got snowshoes in celebration of the winter solstice in December. “Last year it was even more challenging. We had half an inch of snow when we were doing snowshoeing.”
Her father, Keith Pollock, said while the family spends time outdoors, the homeschool program is a chance for his children to do that with peers. His fourth-grade daughter, Treva, also took part in the snowshoeing session.
“We like to be outside in all kinds of weather so we weren’t scared that all kinds of places closed today,” he said.
Fourth-grader Sophie Conrad, who was joined by her brother, Tristan, a kindergartner, said the first time she snowshoed in the homeschool program there wasn’t snow and it was harder because of the way she had to move her feet up and down.
Young explorers
Brian Schneider, an environmental educator, said the day for snowshoeing was chosen last fall. Of the 40 signed up, only 28 came, but not every child comes to every session over the semester, so he was surprised by how many did come. He said they came prepared.
When they weren’t outside, the children learned about various aspects of snowshoeing, such as the history of the sport and different styles of snowshoes, said environmental educator Kara Naramore. The older students also made miniature snowshoes with floral wire and dental floss, while the younger ones learned about the different outcomes when various objects are dropped in a bucket of snow.
The environmental educators also talked about being safe and smart, Schneider said.
“You should enjoy the weather,” he said. “We don’t want to spend our whole winter inside.”