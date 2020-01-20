Friday Fun Clubs let Schenk Elementary students learn new skills

“I think it’s really great. All the kids are involved and pick whatever their interest is,” said Jodi Shaw, an art teacher at Schenk, who is running a club in which students work with clay.

“I really like making stuff,” said second-grader Kelton Brelie, who was busy cutting out clay “cookies” for his mom on a recent Friday.

Fourth-grader Alantis Eubanks, who was creating a clay giraffe, said she was glad to be able to make Christmas gifts in the club this year instead of buying them.

“I really love to knit,” said third-grader Stella Peterson, who was using pencils for knitting needles. “It’s actually not that much different from knitting needles.”

Fourth-grader Nancy Lee was using hot pink-colored yarn to finger knit a cord longer than her height.

“I want to learn about knitting and I can show my mom what I learned at school,” Nancy said.

At least two fourth-graders, Derrick Toro and Jack Degrood, chose the knitting club because their teacher was running it.

Elizabeth Ebert, a fourth-grade teacher who is running the knitting club, said she loves the clubs and had hoped for them at her previous school but they didn’t get set up before she left.