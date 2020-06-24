Freedom Inc. protest calls for immediate end to police in Madison schools

She said more information on how the School Board will handle the issue will be released in coming days.

Madison is currently under a three-year contract with the police department. Either party has until Sept. 15 to terminate the contract early, but ending it would not take effect until the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Freedom Inc. and other opponents of police in schools are calling for more immediate action.

Officers have been at all four high schools since the mid-1990s. In 1995, the district experimented with the idea of having police in schools when officers were stationed part-time at La Follette and West High School. After that year was deemed successful, a full-scale program began during the 1997-98 school year, and an officer was stationed at each school.

Calls to remove officers from Madison schools have grown in volume since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the resulting nationwide outcry. Organizations including Freedom Inc., Urban Triage and Dane County TimeBank have led a letter-writing campaign to encourage community members to take action against racial injustice against youth.

“Without that larger community voice helping us define what that voice is in their community, there is a lack of accountability,” said Damita Brown, restorative justice coordinator for the Dane County TimeBank. “We want people to speak out and not remain silent, as that is perpetuating harm.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tamia Fowlkes Follow Tamia Fowlkes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today