Freedom Inc. protest calls for immediate end to police in Madison schools

Community members on Tuesday demanded the Madison School Board take immediate action to terminate the school district’s contract with the Madison Police Department.
Members of Freedom Inc. Freedom Youth Squad organized a rally Tuesday in a parking lot at 1702 S. Park St. Afterward they held a slow car procession down Park Street.
“This week, we are gonna make Gloria put this on the agenda,” said M. Adams, co-executive director of Freedom Inc., referring to Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes. “We are gonna get this contract ended. This is not just in solidarity, this is for all of us.”
They made similar demands of the School Board in an open letter to Reyes on June 8.
Over the past several years, Freedom Inc., which works to challenge the root causes of violence, poverty, racism and discrimination in the community, has spoken out at dozens of MMSD board meetings calling for the removal of officers from the schools.
The Madison School District will establish a subcommittee to work toward removing police officers from schools, according to a June 9 statement from Reyes, a former police officer herself.
In response to Tuesday’s demonstration, Reyes said that there are no plans to speak about the issue on the School Board’s agenda this week.
She said more information on how the School Board will handle the issue will be released in coming days.
Madison is currently under a three-year contract with the police department. Either party has until Sept. 15 to terminate the contract early, but ending it would not take effect until the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Freedom Inc. and other opponents of police in schools are calling for more immediate action.
Officers have been at all four high schools since the mid-1990s. In 1995, the district experimented with the idea of having police in schools when officers were stationed part-time at La Follette and West High School. After that year was deemed successful, a full-scale program began during the 1997-98 school year, and an officer was stationed at each school.
Calls to remove officers from Madison schools have grown in volume since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the resulting nationwide outcry. Organizations including Freedom Inc., Urban Triage and Dane County TimeBank have led a letter-writing campaign to encourage community members to take action against racial injustice against youth.
“Without that larger community voice helping us define what that voice is in their community, there is a lack of accountability,” said Damita Brown, restorative justice coordinator for the Dane County TimeBank. “We want people to speak out and not remain silent, as that is perpetuating harm.”
