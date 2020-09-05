Foundation for Madison's Public Schools seeks donations, volunteers for school supply drive

The Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools is looking for volunteers to help organize school supply donations and stuff supply bags next week while continuing to seek donations to fund such items for students in need.
The Foundation announced a $250,000 effort last month to buy school supplies to help Madison Metropolitan School District students during virtual learning. If it reaches that funding goal, it would provide 5,000 supply kits, with this first set including 2,500 and more to come with further fundraising.
Volunteers and distribution logistics will be coordinated through partnerships with MMSD, United Way of Dane County, the city of Madison, Madison Public Libraries, the Madison Needs Network and retired teachers, according to a press release.
“While some families have supplies at home, we know some families are struggling to get ready for virtual school this fall,” foundation director Melinda Heinritz said in a press release. “We’re working to fill the gap and we couldn’t do it without our community partners.”
But before distribution, the Foundation needs volunteers Sept. 10 and 11. On Thursday, they will help coordinate supplies and set up an assembly line for stuffing the supply bags, and on Friday volunteers will stuff the bags and prepare them for delivery to schools.
According to the news release, volunteers will wear masks, bring their own snacks and follow physical distancing protocols during their shift. Those interested in volunteering for a one-hour shift at the Alliant Energy Center can sign up at volunteeryourtime.org.
Through partnerships with EZ Office Products, American Family Insurance and the Alliant Energy Center, the organization is able to use bulk buying, shipping and space to save on costs. The average cost of an elementary supply kit is $50, according to the group.
“Your gifts will help deliver everything from pencils, notebooks and headphones, to those scholars most in need,” the Foundation states on its website.
Those interested in donating money can do so through the Foundation’s website, schoolsmakemadison.org, and in-kind donations of school supplies are being accepted around the city. Drop off locations, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 30, are:
- Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center, 1917 Lake Point Drive
- Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St.
- Lussier Community Education Center, 55 S. Gammon Road
- United Way of Dane County, 2059 Atwood Ave.
- Vera Court Neighborhood Center, 614 Vera Court
