Foundation for Madison's Public Schools seeks donations, volunteers for school supply drive

The Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools is looking for volunteers to help organize school supply donations and stuff supply bags next week while continuing to seek donations to fund such items for students in need.

The Foundation announced a $250,000 effort last month to buy school supplies to help Madison Metropolitan School District students during virtual learning. If it reaches that funding goal, it would provide 5,000 supply kits, with this first set including 2,500 and more to come with further fundraising.

Volunteers and distribution logistics will be coordinated through partnerships with MMSD, United Way of Dane County, the city of Madison, Madison Public Libraries, the Madison Needs Network and retired teachers, according to a press release.

“While some families have supplies at home, we know some families are struggling to get ready for virtual school this fall,” foundation director Melinda Heinritz said in a press release. “We’re working to fill the gap and we couldn’t do it without our community partners.”