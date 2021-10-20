Forward: Students opt out of assessment tests at high rate state-wide

Among other Dane County districts:

Belleville: Between 2% and 3% of students opted out of exams, 55% below proficient in English Language Arts, 57% below proficient in Math, 41% below proficient in Science and 44% below proficient in Social Studies.

Cambridge: Between 10% and 15% of students opted out of exams, 49% below proficient in English Language Arts, 49% below proficient in Math, 23% below proficient in Science and 38% below proficient in Social Studies.

De Forest: Between 17% and 18% of students opted out of exams, 51% below proficient in English Language Arts, 50% below proficient in Math, 33% below proficient in Science and 37% below proficient in Social Studies.

Marshall: Between 6% and 14% of students opted out of exams, 65% below proficient in English Language Arts, 73% below proficient in Math, 55% below proficient in Science and 52% below proficient in Social Studies.

McFarland: Between 19% and 25% of students opted out of exams, 51% below proficient in English Language Arts, 56% below proficient in Math, 39% below proficient in Science and 42% below proficient in Social Studies.

Middleton-Cross Plaines: Between 13% and 23% of students opted out of exams, 39% below proficient in English Language Arts, 41% below proficient in Math, 25% below proficient in Science and 23% below proficient in Social Studies.

Monona Grove: Between 36% and 50% of students opted out of exams, 34% below proficient in English Language Arts, 38% below proficient in Math, 22% below proficient in Science and 19% below proficient in Social Studies.

Mount Horeb: Between 11% and 15% of students opted out of exams, 40% below proficient in English Language Arts, 46% below proficient in Math, 29% below proficient in Science and 33% below proficient in Social Studies.

Oregon: Between 14% and 21% of students opted out of exams, 46% below proficient in English Language Arts, 49% below proficient in Math, 28% below proficient in Science and 32% below proficient in Social Studies.

Stoughton: Between 8% and 14% of students opted out of exams, 57% below proficient in English Language Arts, 61% below proficient in Math, 46% below proficient in Science and 42% below proficient in Social Studies.

Sun Prairie: Between 20% and 21% of students opted out of exams, 52% below proficient in English Language Arts, 51% below proficient in Math, 41% below proficient in Science and 40% below proficient in Social Studies.

Verona: Between 25% and 33% of students opted out of exams, 42% below proficient in English Language Arts, 44% below proficient in Math, 33% below proficient in Science and 27% below proficient in Social Studies.

Waunakee: Between 12% and 23% of students opted out of exams, 41% below proficient in English Language Arts, 32% below proficient in Math, 21% below proficient in Science and 23% below proficient in Social Studies.

Wisconsin Heights: Between 2% and 3% of students opted out of exams, 46% below proficient in English Language Arts, 54% below proficient in Math, 31% below proficient in Science and 28% below proficient in Social Studies.