Fort Atkinson 13-year-old who died was COVID positive

A thirteen-year old student in the Fort Atkinson School District was determined to be COVID-19 positive when he died on Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by his mother.

“Our precious 13 year old Danny was taken from us suddenly and unexpectedly,” his mother, Tammy Rees, wrote on the fundraising site, which is seeking to cover the cost of Danny Rees' cremation but also to support Rees and her family. The main provider of her household without medical insurance or sick leave, she was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and will be unable to return to work until she recovers.

“He had been congested for two days with what seemed like a cold,” Rees wrote on the fundraiser site. “While resting at home, he stopped breathing. We are besides ourself with loss. During resuscitation efforts, it was discovered that Danny Rees had COVID. Although the doctors think this was just a contributing factor and not the complete cause, our family has now tested positive.”

Families of students who knew Danny Rees' donated to the fundraiser and offered fond remembrances of Rees’ son as well as condolences.