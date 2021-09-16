Fort Atkinson 13-year-old who died was COVID positive

A thirteen-year old student in the Fort Atkinson School District was determined to be COVID-19 positive when he died on Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by his mother.
“Our precious 13 year old Danny was taken from us suddenly and unexpectedly,” his mother, Tammy Rees, wrote on the fundraising site, which is seeking to cover the cost of Danny Rees' cremation but also to support Rees and her family. The main provider of her household without medical insurance or sick leave, she was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and will be unable to return to work until she recovers.
“He had been congested for two days with what seemed like a cold,” Rees wrote on the fundraiser site. “While resting at home, he stopped breathing. We are besides ourself with loss. During resuscitation efforts, it was discovered that Danny Rees had COVID. Although the doctors think this was just a contributing factor and not the complete cause, our family has now tested positive.”
Families of students who knew Danny Rees' donated to the fundraiser and offered fond remembrances of Rees’ son as well as condolences.
“My heart breaks for you and your family. My daughter sat near Danny in class. She said he was kind and funny and she was so glad to get to know him. May his memory be a blessing. We are all praying for the Rees family,” Christine Chuppa wrote.
The fundraiser had reached half of its goal of $30,000 within 15 hours.
If confirmed by state health officials, the death would be the fourth COVID-related death of a child in Wisconsin since the pandemic began. The Jefferson County Medical Examiners' Office said tests are pending regarding the middle schooler's cause of death, but it may be months before results are known.
The Fort Atkinson School District is currently offering full time in person learning, with COVID mitigations in place but masking, a hot button issue that has been politicized in schools across the country, is optional.
“This is what everyone feared, that a student would die from COVID,” said Eric Compas, a Fort Atkinson resident. “The choice (not to require masks) is putting other kids in the school district at risk and other members of the community."
Masking requirements were discussed during a Fort Atkinson School Board meeting on Aug. 23, prior to the start of the school year.
Roughly 15 speakers, on both sides of the issue directed their comments to school board members during a special session attended by 100 or so people, according to the Daily Jefferson County Union. The session at times devolved into members of the public shouting expletives at board members and presenters. Board members took no action on a motion that would have required masks in schools.
“I feel sad that school districts are being forced to make medical decisions, decisions that should be made by epidemiologists at the county, state and federal level,” Fort Atkinson School Board President Mark Chaney said Thursday.
The board has another meeting scheduled for Thursday evening during which, Chaney said, they will revisit the district’s reopening policies and masking could be on the agenda should a board member so move.
Fort Atkinson School District Superintendent Rob Abbott did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court in April struck down a statewide emergency order by Gov. Tony Evers that included a statewide mask mandate, handing the Democratic governor a significant setback in his ability to contain the disease. The ruling barred the governor from issuing a new mask mandate as he did the last time it was tossed, by the Republican-led Legislature.
Local governments, such as cities and counties, are still free to impose their own virus restrictions, including mask mandates.
At the end of August, the court declined to take up a conservative legal group’s challenge to Dane County’s mask mandate in a 4-3 ruling. The court refused to exercise its own jurisdiction over the recent public health order, instead leaving it up to the state’s lower courts to consider any future legal challenges first. Fort Atkinson is in Jefferson County.
Mask requirements in schools across Wisconsin have been largely left up to individual school districts and boards. Though, in Dane County, districts that had planned to start the year with a masking optional stance pivoted to requiring face coverings in school buildings once the county handed down an emergency masking order in all indoor public spaces.