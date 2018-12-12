Weather Alert

...WINTRY WEATHER TO IMPACT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. SNOW WILL QUICKLY DEVELOP AND OVERSPREAD THE AREA AFTER 5 AM THIS MORNING, WITH PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE AS THE SNOW COMES TO AN END. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&