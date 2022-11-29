Former Sennett principal: 'I was ousted, demoralized and set out to perish'

The principal of Sennett Middle School who was fired over comments that were construed by the Madison School District as bigoted toward a specific job candidate said he was expressing general concern about teacher qualifications in an era of staffing shortages.

“This incident is clearly subjective rhetoric with no factualization,” Jeffrey Copeland told the Wisconsin State Journal in an email this week. “To indicate that I would be racist towards anyone. Racism is a learned behavior that I have not been taught and would not be interested in learning.”

Copeland was fired on Sept. 26, just days into the school year, after he was recorded making disparaging comments about a teaching candidate who held a degree from the Dominican Republic and was not a native English speaker.

During the recording, Copeland made comments about “just giving people damn jobs” and said he could barely understand the applicant during their phone conversation.

Copeland is appealing the dismissal and asking to be reinstated.

In the email to the State Journal, Copeland also detailed what he described as the district’s “humiliating” response to the situation, notably having someone escort him off Sennett’s campus in front of staff and students.

Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds declined to respond to Copeland’s comments, saying the district does not discuss personnel matters.

But the district has denied Copeland’s initial grievance request, arguing that his comments were evidence of “a clear bias toward an individual based on their national origin,” which violated the district’s goal of being an anti-racist institution.

The school district administration also said Copeland cannot object to his dismissal “for cause” because that provision in the employee handbook does not apply to administrators.

The School Board will review Copeland’s case on Tuesday. After the review is complete, the board will issue a final ruling on whether to reinstate him.

Communication problem

On Sept. 6, Copeland was leaving a voicemail for a teaching candidate when he believes the person called him back. After a brief conversation, the call ended but the candidate’s voicemail was still running, and it recorded him complaining about the candidate’s qualifications to Assistant Principal Matt Inda.

There was a brief conversation with the applicant, and after Copeland thought the call had ended, he and Inda continued to work on a staffing plan.

“I am not sure how the recording occurred,” Copeland said.

Copeland told the State Journal that the teaching applicant “could not communicate with me,” a remark that he also made in the recording, which the State Journal obtained through an open records request.

“This would be a problem when standing before students, due to lack of communication,” he said. “There was no malice to one’s culture, ethnicity or race stated in my conversation with the assistant principal.”

Fellow Sennett staff have said that Copeland prioritized hiring qualified staff at the school, which, like many other schools in the district and around the state, is facing staffing shortages.

“My leadership was to brand and build a culture where teaching and learning was paramount,” Copeland said.

During the call, the teaching applicant said he had a degree from another country. Afterward, Inda told Copeland that the degree was a doctorate from the Dominican Republican. Copeland said he never saw the resume of the applicant and did not directly comment on the applicant’s degree.

When he said, “They’re just giving people damn jobs,” Copeland said he was not referencing the school district, but rather the overall severity of teacher shortages nationwide. He said he was specifically referencing news reports he had seen about states using military personnel to fill teaching positions.

“My response was made out of my passion for education and how quickly we will place an unqualified person in a classroom before our future leaders,” he said. Copeland said his team was exploring a strategy to use support staff to fill open positions until they could find qualified candidates.

There was never a full interview conducted with the applicant, Copeland said. After the call, Inda notified the district that the applicant didn’t qualify for a position at Sennett.

“I did not even know where he was from,” Copeland said. “I did not ask the applicant about his credentials. I made no responses regarding his degree. I was not able to understand the applicant. I did not say he had an accent or what language he spoke.”

‘Humiliating experience’

It wasn’t until days later that Copeland said he learned of the recording, when his supervisor and a human resources investigator showed up at the school and placed him on leave on Sept. 13 for “misconduct.”

“I was escorted from my office and off the Sennett campus as if I was a common criminal. It was a humiliating experience, having to walk by staff and students as if they were strangers,” Copeland said.

After he was placed on leave, Copeland said, he didn’t learn about the details for days until he was called in to meet with two investigators and was able to hear the recording himself.

LeMonds said he was unable to confirm Copeland’s account.

Copeland said he was never able to hear the concerns expressed by the applicant, and that he never received a response from the applicant about conducting a full interview.

“I expected to hear the findings and be given time to review and rebuttal their findings. My fate had already been determined by the investigator and my supervisor,” Copeland said.

“A ghost applicant has (accused) me of racism. I was ousted, demoralized and set out to perish,” Copeland said.

Eventually, Copeland said he was given five minutes to choose between resigning or termination, though LeMonds said he could not confirm that detail either. The principal discussed it with a team of teachers who had joined him for support at the meeting and decided to choose termination.

“The quickness of the investigator to provide me with a termination letter from her folder was astounding,” he said.

In limbo

This was to have been Copeland’s first year with the Madison School District. He moved to Madison from Atlanta, where he was previously an educator and principal.

Since he was fired, he has remained in Madison, away from his wife and children, he said. His family has supported his efforts to get his job back.

Copeland said he has been staying busy with politics, reading and working on a construction project to “alleviate my mental stress and discourse.”

Sennett staff members call and text him, he said, checking in on him and the progress of the grievance process. Many of them have spoken out, asking the School Board to reinstate him.

“I am honored to have the faculty and staff on my side,” he said. “I am also humbled and appreciative of the love and support I have received from the community regarding this ordeal.”

As for those involved in his termination, he said: “I forgive you.”