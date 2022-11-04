Former Sennett Middle School principal files grievance over dismissal

Former Sennett Middle School Principal Jeffrey Copeland has filed a grievance with the Madison School District seeking to overturn his dismissal, even as both sides still won’t say why he was let go.

Copeland was placed on leave Sept. 13, and on Sept. 26, the school district announced that he was no longer an employee. His grievance was filed with the district on Oct. 12, said James Dickinson, one of Copeland’s attorneys.

“Basically, Dr. Copeland is hoping to get reinstated. He would like his job back,” Dickinson said. He said his legal team was working “closely” with the school district’s attorney.

It’s still unclear what led to Copeland’s dismissal, which came just a few days into the school year. This was to be his first year in the district.

The Wisconsin State Journal has spoken with several people familiar with the situation, but all refused to be identified, and their reports could not be independently verified.

The State Journal was given a copy of part of the grievance letter, but nothing that detailed what led to Copeland’s termination. On Thursday, Dickinson declined to comment on the reason behind the dismissal.

Parents and staff have publicly called for Copeland’s reinstatement.

“There has been no explanation,” Beth Esser, a Sennett parent, said in a written statement to the School Board in September. At the same School Board meeting, Sennett staff credited Copeland for transforming behavior at the middle school.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed that the grievance has been filed.

Dickinson said they are hoping to work out the issue “amicably” and that the process is still being negotiated.

A person can file a grievance with the school district for several matters, including discipline, termination and workplace safety. The employee handbook outlines a step-by-step grievance process.

However, the process can be expedited to a higher step if both parties agree, if it involves a termination and the initial grievance is filed on time.

“Nothing has been locked in at this point, but (going straight to the School Board) is one of the options that is very possible,” Dickinson said. A review by the School Board is the final option for settling a grievance, and whatever decision the board makes is binding.

Copeland came to Madison from Atlanta, where he served as a teacher and principal before taking the Sennett position, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

Since Copeland left Sennett, recent Madison School District retirees Susan Abplanalp and Randi Kubek have been serving as the school’s co-interim principals.