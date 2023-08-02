The retirement of the Madison School District's controversial chief spokesperson came with a lump sum payment of $40,000 plus unused sick leave and a promise not to hinder his job search, according to district records.

Tim LeMonds retired from the district July 17 after being put on leave a month earlier amid an investigation into alleged misconduct, including reports that he routinely bullied staff and disparaged female journalists.

The terms LeMonds negotiated with the district include a one-time payment of $40,000, to be reported as "lost wages" on W-2 forms. Additionally, he was granted benefits he was entitled to under the district's employee handbook, including pay for up to 200 days of unused sick leave, plus half the value of any days accumulated beyond those 200, for the purposes of paying insurance premiums.

The agreement also prohibits him and the district from disparaging each other in public and the district from sharing any information about LeMonds' tenure with the district beyond his dates of employment and position. The district can also not keep district employees from being references for LeMonds in later job searches.

LeMonds was initially under investigation in the fall of 2022 after multiple district communications employees complained of his “years of emotional abuse and bullying." They alleged multiple district policy violations related to unequal pay, harassment and discrimination.

Included in the complaint are descriptions of LeMonds' alleged disdain for female journalists, including one he reportedly called a "pig."

But a district investigation found the complaint to be "without merit" in December and declined to take disciplinary action against him, and LeMonds has pointed to that investigation as evidence that he was exonerated.

The complaint was publicly released in late May in response to open records requests from television station WMTV reporter Elizabeth Wadas and other news media, and after Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford denied LeMonds’ request to block its release. Media coverage of the complaint spurred the district to conduct a fresh review of LeMonds' tenure.

LeMonds previously worked in communications for the state of Wisconsin and UW Health, according to his LinkedIn page.