Former East High principal Sean Leavy to lead Capital High School in coming year

Former East High School Principal Sean Leavy will take on a new role as principal of Madison’s Capital High School at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Leavy left his position at East in October, less than three months into the school year, following protests at the school by students who called his response to alleged sexual assaults inadequate. He accepted another administrative position with the Madison School District, as director of secondary multi-tiered support and scheduling, according to an email sent by Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to families in October.

Jenkins told Capital High staff that Leavy will lead the district’s alternative school in the coming school year in an email on Wednesday, and noted Leavy’s experience as principal at a high school in the Westosha School District, and as assistant principal at a high school in Ohio's Columbus School District before he came to the Madison School District in July from Beloit.

Capital High School’s former principal, Quinn Craugh, told his staff, students and the district in March he planned to move to the Verona School District to become principal at Savannah Oaks Middle School at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Leavy’s departure from East in October came less than two weeks after multiple student-led protests called into question his response to alleged sexual assaults or inappropriate touching between students. Hundreds of students gathered on the front lawn of East, on two separate days in October, to call attention to what they saw as an inadequate response by Leavy in addressing alleged sexual misconduct involving students.

In speeches, students called on administrators to suspend a student who had been accused of an off-campus assault and called for Leavy to resign.

Leavy apologized for his response to students, who voiced concerns regarding sexual assault during an assembly that took place prior to the protests, in an email to families ahead of the first demonstration.

His apology didn’t dissuade hundreds of East students who walked out of their classrooms two days later and for the second time that week, along with students from La Follette, West and Memorial high schools.

Mikki Smith became interim principal at East following Leavy’s departure. She had been an assistant principal at East for 11 years and will be the school’s permanent principal Jenkins told families in April.

