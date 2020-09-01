Former Brown Deer superintendent running for state superintendent

Kerr, 63, said she's "all about equity and excellence for all kids."

If elected, some of her priorities would be to improve literacy and numeracy outcomes, create personalized-learning opportunities for students, and find ways to better engage families, parents and communities with school, she said.

Since resigning from Brown Deer in June, Kerr started an educational coaching company and is serving as the interim principal at a middle school in Saint Francis.

The winner of next spring's election will replace State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in January 2019 to finish out his four-year term as head of DPI after Evers was sworn in as governor.

Stanford Taylor does not plan to seek election, making next year's contest the first race for state superintendent without an incumbent since 2009 when Evers was first elected to that post.

Last fall, Kerr made headlines after penning an open letter following a football game at which the N-word was reportedly used targeting Brown Deer High School's quarterback, who is Black, by white players from another school.