For area educators, riding out COVID-19 pandemic provides many benefits

What started as a way to raise money for a good cause has turned into a lifeline for a group of educators struggling with the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Madison-area educators took part in a 100-mile bike ride Saturday to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The training rides leading up to it were a chance for the teammates to support each other and work through the stress of teaching students online during the pandemic.
“With the pandemic, a lot of us feel limited in what we can do, and doing something we could do that we loved helped with our mental health,” said Molly McNitt Pettit, a special-education teacher at Muir Elementary School and a member of the ride planning team.
“It was a way for us to stay connected and be together, but do it in a safe way and do something for a great cause in the process.”
The group also had a Facebook page, which was created by the team captain, Art Saffran. McNitt Pettit said that kept members connected even if they weren’t able to ride together because of schedules or the coronavirus pandemic.
Another offshoot of the educators getting together was the decision by some to get together for a book club that was prompted by the Black Lives Matter movement that gained momentum this spring and summer after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
The educators have a yearly tradition of taking part in the Scenic Shore Bike Tour as part of the Madison-area-based Lymphomaniacs team. The 150-mile ride, which took riders from Mequon to Sturgeon Bay over two days, was officially canceled this year because of the pandemic. But participants were encouraged to form their own rides in their areas and call it See Your Own Shore.
The Lymphomaniacs team formed its 100-mile ride and called it See Madison Shores. The ride started at Lake Farm County Park and took the team to Lake Kegonsa, Lake Wingra and Lake Monona. Normally about 120 people from the team participate in the race, and this year it was about 60 riders who raised a combined $115,000.
Rob Cunningham, one of the teammates who lives in Madison and works as the band director at Monroe High School, had already started teaching Sept. 1 under a hybrid model that involves some in-classroom and some online teaching. He said the ride was a good chance to decompress after starting back to school during the pandemic.
“That first week I was like a brand new teacher again,” said Cunningham, who has been teaching for 16 years. “I am really anxious, apprehensive and nervous — the normal anxiety you have and the uncertainty of how the virus is going to respond with you being back together.”
Cunningham said when Monroe High School went to distance learning in April, he suddenly had more time on his hands because he wasn’t doing a long commute every day, and that gave him more time to ride. A member of the ride planning team, he rode almost twice as much as he normally would have in a summer — close to 4,000 miles. Much of it has been riding with other educators on the Lymphomaniacs team.
“As a teacher, I know how each school year is going to go to a certain extent,” Cunningham said. “Bicycling was something I felt like I had more control over.”
He said it also provided a safer social outlet when the pandemic has meant there are fewer choices, and he likes that the ride has a purpose so he can do something to make things better.
Leave it all behind
Elizabeth Folberg, who teaches English as a second language at Stoner Prairie Elementary School in the Verona School District and was the head of the planning team for the ride, said she had never ridden outside before when it is only 30 degrees, but did this year. She said she rode every day some weeks to help her keep on an even keel as she taught online. She has totaled more than 2,000 miles.
“It is just good therapy to get out and forget the news,” said Jennifer Ruchti, a special-education assistant at Madison’s Muir Elementary. “It was just an escape.”
Ruchti said it was just good to see people after doing so many interactions via the Zoom video conferencing app. It also gave the educators a chance to support each other during the trials of online learning, such as students not showing up for Zoom discussions.
Time to reflect
Ann Conroy, a retired special-education teacher who now does some substitute teaching, has ridden more than 4,000 miles this summer. She serves as the social organizer of the group and is credited with starting the book club, which has read “All You Can Ever Know,” a memoir about transracial adoption, and “Dear Martin,” a young adult novel about a Black boy who gets shot by an off-duty police officer.
“We all need to look at our own biases,” she said.
Conroy said the pandemic has given her time to reflect, and Folberg said she has achieved a new balance and been able to re-prioritize.
“I’ve had this time to be away from the usual routine and at the same time to reflect on the usual routine,” she said.
