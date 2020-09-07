For area educators, riding out COVID-19 pandemic provides many benefits

“As a teacher, I know how each school year is going to go to a certain extent,” Cunningham said. “Bicycling was something I felt like I had more control over.”

He said it also provided a safer social outlet when the pandemic has meant there are fewer choices, and he likes that the ride has a purpose so he can do something to make things better.

Leave it all behind

Elizabeth Folberg, who teaches English as a second language at Stoner Prairie Elementary School in the Verona School District and was the head of the planning team for the ride, said she had never ridden outside before when it is only 30 degrees, but did this year. She said she rode every day some weeks to help her keep on an even keel as she taught online. She has totaled more than 2,000 miles.

“It is just good therapy to get out and forget the news,” said Jennifer Ruchti, a special-education assistant at Madison’s Muir Elementary. “It was just an escape.”

Ruchti said it was just good to see people after doing so many interactions via the Zoom video conferencing app. It also gave the educators a chance to support each other during the trials of online learning, such as students not showing up for Zoom discussions.

Time to reflect