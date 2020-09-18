Fond du Lac teacher, Milwaukee principal join race for state superintendent

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The race to fill the open state superintendent seat continues to grow.

Joe Fenrick, a science teacher at Fond du Lac High School and a Fond du Lac County Board supervisor, and Steve Krull, principal at Milwaukee’s Garland Elementary School and a U.S. Air Force veteran, are joining the contest to become state schools chief — expanding the field of current candidates to six.

Both filed paperwork this week to run in the April election that will determine the new head of the Department of Public Instruction.

Krull said his priorities center around finding ways to attract the most talented people into teaching, re-thinking the school funding structure in a way that reduces the reliance on property taxes, and expanding services and opportunities for students, such as after-school programs, at all schools.

The 40-year-old Milwaukee resident is also focusing on higher education issues, such as college affordability, which Krull admits is atypical for a candidate, but he views it as something the state superintendent can affect as the K-12 school leader has an automatic spot on the UW Board of Regents.