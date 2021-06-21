'Flat budgets, increasing costs': School leaders, organizations push for increased school funding in 2021-23 budget

Monday, a host of leaders from around Dane County spoke at a press conference outside of the Capitol building to advocate for a revenue cap increase and more. Sun Prairie Area School District School Board treasurer Dave Hoekstra, who described himself as a conservative who generally supports tax cuts, said that even an increase to cover inflation would be significant.

“Flat budgets, increasing costs,” Hoekstra said. “That’s my concern.”

Republicans have justified their proposal for school funding, which is a small portion of what Gov. Tony Evers proposed, by pointing to the large sums coming to districts through federal funding.

"It is hard to talk about how to fund our schools and ignore the fact that we have so much federal funding coming into the state," GOP Joint Finance Committee member and state Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, of Oak Creek, said last month. "It is part of the conversation."