Five takeaways from report on how Wisconsin schools dealt with COVID-19 last spring

Grades 4K-4, meanwhile, had at least 10% of districts indicating they reached between 60% and 79.9% of the normal year’s curriculum.

Seventy-one districts, or 16.9%, indicated that difficulty converting the curriculum for home-based education was a challenge in delivering lessons to students. Lack of student engagement and intentionally limited the curriculum were also mentioned by 28 districts.

The Madison Metropolitan School District indicated in its surrey response that 80% of the curriculum was provided for 4K students, 85% for grades K-12, though that was lowered to 75% for students who did not have devices or Wi-Fi access.

Paraprofessionals most likely to be laid off, reassigned

Most districts were able to avoid layoffs in all categories of employees last spring.

But those that were laid off were more likely to be in the paraprofessional category, as 91.7% of districts indicated they had “no layoffs” in that staff group — the lowest percentage of the 11 position types identified in the survey. The other 8.3% included 3.3% of districts laying off between one and five paraprofessionals, 2.1% of districts laying off six to 10, 1.9% of districts laying off 11-20 and 1% laying off more than 20.