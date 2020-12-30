Five takeaways from report on how Wisconsin schools dealt with COVID-19 last spring

A state report released Wednesday outlines how school districts around Wisconsin handled building closures in the fourth quarter of last school year.
The Department of Public Instruction was required to publish the report, based on survey responses from all school districts, by Jan. 1 under legislation passed earlier this year. Here are five takeaways from the 60-page document:
Nearly every district offered some virtual learning
Of Wisconsin’s 421 public school districts, 408 provided some level of virtual instruction between March 12 and June 30, when schools were closed for in-person instruction by state order.
Of the 13 districts that did not offer virtual learning, all offered “non-digital remote instruction,” which means students received hardcopy work packets to complete or instruction over the telephone. All 13 of those districts indicated in the surveys that lack of internet access was a reason for not providing virtual instruction, with 10 also indicating a lack of internet devices available and nine mentioning a lack of teacher training.
The likelihood of students receiving virtual instruction increased by grade, according to the survey responses, with 69.8% of districts who provided virtual instruction providing it for 4-year-old kindergarten students. Every district that had high school seniors and offered virtual learning offered it to students in that grade.
Kindergarten, first- and second-grades were in the low- to mid-80% range, and every other grade had at least 90% of the districts that went virtual offering virtual instruction to them.
Limited caregiver support, lack of familiarity with platforms, stress among barriers
The 408 districts that implemented virtual instruction indicated a variety of challenges they faced in doing so.
Five of those challenges were mentioned by more than 84% of the districts.
The two most often-cited barriers, at 90.7% and 90.4%, respectively, were “limited caregiver support in the home” and a lack of student and family experience with virtual platforms. Stress from the pandemic — including people working at home, health issues and food access — was the next-highest response, with 88.5% of the districts including it as a challenge.
The other two that were near the top were competition for internet resources with other family members in the home at 86.5%, and lack of childcare requiring older students to perform caretaking duties, at 84.1%.
No other reasons were mentioned by more than 69.4% of the districts, but lack of reliable internet, slow internet speeds because of the entire community’s use of the internet and difficulty delivering or having instructional materials returned all were indicated as challenges by more than 50% of districts.
Most districts covered 80% or more of school year’s curriculum
The survey asked districts how much of the year’s curriculum they were able to teach.
With schools closing for in-person instruction in mid-March, districts were already about 75% of the way through the normal school year.
For grades 5-12, more than 90% of school districts indicated they reached between 80% and 100% of the normal curriculum. The numbers were highest at high school, with at least 93.7% of districts responding in that range for each of grades 9-12.
Grades 4K-4, meanwhile, had at least 10% of districts indicating they reached between 60% and 79.9% of the normal year’s curriculum.
Seventy-one districts, or 16.9%, indicated that difficulty converting the curriculum for home-based education was a challenge in delivering lessons to students. Lack of student engagement and intentionally limited the curriculum were also mentioned by 28 districts.
The Madison Metropolitan School District indicated in its surrey response that 80% of the curriculum was provided for 4K students, 85% for grades K-12, though that was lowered to 75% for students who did not have devices or Wi-Fi access.
Paraprofessionals most likely to be laid off, reassigned
Most districts were able to avoid layoffs in all categories of employees last spring.
But those that were laid off were more likely to be in the paraprofessional category, as 91.7% of districts indicated they had “no layoffs” in that staff group — the lowest percentage of the 11 position types identified in the survey. The other 8.3% included 3.3% of districts laying off between one and five paraprofessionals, 2.1% of districts laying off six to 10, 1.9% of districts laying off 11-20 and 1% laying off more than 20.
The only position group to have no layoffs statewide in the spring were administrators, with 100% of districts reporting no layoffs for that position type.
Layoffs were most likely to occur in small and mid-size districts, with 23.1% of districts with enrollment between one and 500 reporting some layoffs and 22.8% of districts with enrollment between 2,001 and 10,000 at least one laid off employee.
Paraprofessionals, meanwhile, were also most likely to be reassigned to new positions in the spring, with 42.1% of districts indicating they had reassigned some paraprofessionals. No other position group had more than 8.8% of districts indicate they were reassigned.
MMSD reported no layoffs or reassignments for any position in the spring.
Districts anticipate expenditure increases this year
Districts had to respond to the survey by Nov. 1, and most anticipated an increase in spending for the 2020-21 school year over non-pandemic times.
The largest increases are expected in personnel, with 69.4% of districts indicated they anticipate some increase, and 32.5% expected that increase to be greater than $100,000. Another 26.4% expected an increase of $25,001-$100,000, with 10.% percent expecting an increase up to $25,000.
Of the rest, 28.3% of districts expected no change, while 2.4% expect a decrease.
Most districts expect no change in expenditures related to contract terminations or utilities for 2020-21, but more than half expect food service and transportation budgets to change.
In food service, 7.8% expect a decrease in their expenditures, 46.6% expect no change and 45.7% expect an increase. For transportation, 18.3% of districts expect a decrease in costs, 47% expect no change and 34.7% expect an increase in expenditures.
MMSD indicated an expected increase of $4 million in food service over a normal year, and another $2.3 million to $4.9 in local funds million related to safety, virtual curricular materials, health supplies, personal protective equipment, building modifications and technology needs. CARES Act funding will cover other additional expenditures in those areas, according to the survey information.
