Find out different options for 4K-12 schools in Dane County Saturday at 'EdFest'

From "experiential" learning to dual-language immersion to fully online school, Dane County offers a variety of schooling options for 4K-12 students, and families can find out about 12 of them at a new online event Saturday.
Twelve public and private schools in Dane County will present online from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at EdFest 2022, an opportunity for parents to find out about different schools they can send their children to.
"This is your opportunity to benchmark all available schools and resources at once," EdFest organizers say on the event's website.
Devon Davis, head of schools for Madison charter One City Schools, which is organizing the event, said the goal is to eventually include all Dane County schools in EdFest. In D.C., for example, hundreds of schools collaborate each year to provide information on schooling options to parents in one venue.
"This group of schools looks forward to further collaborations with all schools in Dane County," Davis said in a statement. "We are all here to empower our children to be the best versions of themselves and different schools do this in different ways."
Participating schools are: Clark Street Community School, Middleton; Eagle School, Fitchburg; Hickory Hill Academy, Madison; Madison Community Montessori, Middleton; Madison Country Day School, Waunakee; Madison Waldorf School, Madison; Milestone Democratic School, Madison; Nuestro Mundo Community School, Madison; One City Schools, Madison/Monona; Verona Area School District, Verona; WI Virtual Academy, McFarland/Statewide; and Wingra School, Madison.
"We are all excited about this opportunity to work together to meet the diverse learning needs and interests of every child in Dane County," Davis said.
Interested parents can register to attend the event online at danecountyschools.org. The event is sponsored by Galin Education.
