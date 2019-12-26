3 finalists named for Madison School District superintendent job

Whoever is hired could be coming into the job as the School Board weighs two potential referendum questions for the November 2020 election — a possible $315 million facilities ask and a proposed $36 million operating referendum.

To help in the search process, the School Board hired an Illinois-based consultant. BWP and Associates conducted a community engagement and feedback process this fall, advertised the position, screened candidates and recommended semifinalists for the job.

The semifinalists were interviewed by the School Board last week during closed session meetings.

Among the attributes sought in the next superintendent, they should be an excellent communicator, have a strong commitment to racial equity and have experience as a classroom teacher, according to a feedback report BWP put together.

The report, which was based on 35 meetings BWP held with different groups, politicians and community leaders and from more than 1,400 responses to an online survey, also identified other preferred qualities in a candidate, strengths of the district, and challenges schools are facing.

In all, 31 people applied for the superintendent position. During the last hiring process, 65 candidates were screened before the board chose Jennifer Cheatham in 2013.