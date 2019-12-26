3 finalists named for Madison School District superintendent job

A Texas school district superintendent, Georgia education agency official and New York education professor are under consideration to become the next superintendent of the Madison School District.
On Thursday, the district announced the trio of finalists seeking to helm Wisconsin's second-largest school district.
The final candidates for the job are:
- Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas
- George Eric Thomas, a deputy superintendent and chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education
- Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, an assistant professor in educational leadership at the College of St. Rose in Albany, New York
With the public naming of the final candidates, the hiring process enters the last stage of selection. In January, the finalists will visit Madison to tour the district and introduce themselves to the public.
They are set to come to Madison on Jan. 14, Jan. 15, and Jan. 16 for a "Day in the District" visit where they'll tour schools and meet staff.
During the evening of each of those three days, one finalist will be at a public meeting where they'll introduce themselves and take questions from community members.
School Board President Gloria Reyes said in a statement the selection of the finalists was very difficult because "the board was very fortunate to have an incredibly diverse and impressive pool of candidates."
"The board was able to select three phenomenal finalists, all with deep roots in education and instruction," she said.
The Madison School Board plans to make a final selection in late January, and the next superintendent is expected to start on or before July 1.
Gutierrez became superintendent of the suburban San Antonio city of Seguin, Texas, in 2017. Before that, he was an assistant superintendent in the Plano, Texas, school district, along with holding principal positions. Gutierrez earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Texas Tech University.
Thomas is a deputy superintendent of the Georgia State Board of Education and also serves as Georgia's first chief turnaround officer — a position meant to guide improvement at low-performing schools. He spent 17 years in Cincinnati as a teacher and earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Concordia University in Chicago.
Vanden Wyngaard started teaching at the College of St. Rose, which focuses on teacher training, in the New York capital of Albany in 2018. Prior to that, she was superintendent of the Albany City School District from 2012 to 2016. Vanden Wyngaard went to Kent State University in Ohio to earn a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction after 14 years in public school classrooms.
The naming of the candidates was originally scheduled for Monday, but was pushed back until Thursday.
Whoever is hired could be coming into the job as the School Board weighs two potential referendum questions for the November 2020 election — a possible $315 million facilities ask and a proposed $36 million operating referendum.
To help in the search process, the School Board hired an Illinois-based consultant. BWP and Associates conducted a community engagement and feedback process this fall, advertised the position, screened candidates and recommended semifinalists for the job.
The semifinalists were interviewed by the School Board last week during closed session meetings.
Among the attributes sought in the next superintendent, they should be an excellent communicator, have a strong commitment to racial equity and have experience as a classroom teacher, according to a feedback report BWP put together.
The report, which was based on 35 meetings BWP held with different groups, politicians and community leaders and from more than 1,400 responses to an online survey, also identified other preferred qualities in a candidate, strengths of the district, and challenges schools are facing.
In all, 31 people applied for the superintendent position. During the last hiring process, 65 candidates were screened before the board chose Jennifer Cheatham in 2013.
She was among two finalists the board announced. But the other candidate withdrew from consideration when questions about his background surfaced.
Cheatham resigned as superintendent at the end of August for a position at Harvard University. Jane Belmore is serving as interim superintendent — a role she also held before Cheatham's hiring.
This story will be updated.