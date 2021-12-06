Fights prompt questions regarding Madison School District decision to remove SROs

Police and school officials were reluctant to predict how the rest of the school year might go without SROs. But students at East have remained steadfast against reinstating the officers, despite the disruptions at the school so far this year, student body president Gordon Allen said.

Allen said the district needs to work on connecting with the community surrounding East to get ahead of and mitigate possible conflicts on school grounds. He also said students need more information on how to access school-based mental health supports.

“I think the staff are trying to do the best that they can, but it will take the entire district to focus on things like this and student input as well because we are the ones who are seeing all of this,” he said.

After the most recent incident involving the series of fights that police broke up with pepper spray, a group called Moms on a Mission, made up of East parents, has started volunteering at the high school. They pass out snacks and supervise students in the hallways and during lunch periods to help mitigate altercations. And East’s restorative justice coach, Erika Brown, has scheduled two workshops in conflict management this month.