Fights prompt questions regarding Madison School District decision to remove SROs

This fall, for the first time in decades, Madison’s four main high schools began the school year with no police officers stationed inside the schools.
When fights and other disturbances broke out, as they do every year, many saw evidence that the School Board’s June 2020 decision to dispense with the officers, known as school resource officers, was partly to blame.
Bonnie Roe, a parent of two daughters at Memorial High School, is among them. Roe, who opposed removing the SROs, said altercations between students appear to occur on a near daily basis now.
“I’m afraid someone is going to get seriously hurt,” Roe said.
Madison police and school district data offer a mixed picture of what’s happening this year, with the district and advocates of police-free schools offering different interpretations than advocates of returning police to schools.
Police calls to the district’s middle and high schools have declined steadily in the first two months of each school year between 2015 and 2019, and dropped significantly in the first two months of the 2021-22 school year, a trend Madison Police Captain Matt Tye attributed to a strengthened partnership between the district and police department despite the removal of SROs.
Yet, the number of students disciplined following fights in the district’s high schools appears more like a roller-coaster, with ups and downs in the first two months of the year over the last five years of in-person schooling, including a sharp increase this school year.
Most of the recent altercations on school property, the district has determined, involved a small group of students whose conflicts originated off campus but then spilled into the school, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.
LeMonds wouldn’t comment on whether the recent fights might have been prevented if the SROs were still in the schools. But the pandemic and related school closures last year likely hindered many students’ social development and affected their ability to form positive relationships with adults and peers, he said.
“I do think that we are seeing, not just with young people but with adults too, people trying to figure out how to reintegrate back into in-person interactions with other humans,” Madison School Board Vice President Savion Castro said.
However, if the pandemic caused an increase in high school students disciplined for fighting this year, that wouldn’t explain why the number of middle school students disciplined for fighting declined.
Regardless of what’s behind them, some of the incidents this school year have shocked many in the community. In just the last week, an 18-year-old La Follette High School student was forcibly arrested in the school with what police said was a loaded handgun, prompting the cancellation of the East-La Follette high school basketball game; another was charged with beating a fellow student outside West High School.
On Nov. 8, a series of fights that broke out outside East High School drew more than 15 police officers, who broke up the melee with pepper spray, sending five students to the hospital. Later that evening, one of the participants fired a gun into the house of another student, narrowly missing those inside, court records say. That incident came three weeks after another lunchtime fight outside the school that drew more than 10 police officers.
Castro said other factors than just the absence of police officers in buildings have led to an increase in altercations between students in schools this year, including social isolation, depression, anxiety and frayed nerves brought on by the pandemic coupled with nearly a full year without in-person learning.
That’s supported by findings in the latest Youth Assessment compiled by the Dane County Department of Human Services. Nearly 27,000 students across 19 area school districts completed the survey in 2021. More students expressed struggling with stress, anxiety and depression. Previous reports outlined a steady increase in mental and emotional health problems, but the trend accelerated this year, likely due to the pandemic.
After the arrest of the student at La Follette, Michael Johnson, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, called for bringing back SROs as part of a comprehensive plan that prioritizes student mental health and safety.
“We need mental health specialists, therapists, social workers — and SROs,” he said.
Johnson, whose organization has about 20 people supporting students in Madison schools on a daily basis, said he would prefer to have officers stationed at the schools who can build relationships with students and can act as a buffer between city police and students when police are called to the schools for an incident.
Unfilled positions
Madison Teachers Inc., the teachers union, threw its support behind the removal of SROs in the summer of 2020 with the caveat that all four high schools be adequately staffed with counselors, psychologists, social workers, nurses and mental health specialists. Those staffing numbers were based on recommendations in a 2019 report from the American Civil Liberties Union that focuses on the number of mental health workers needed in schools for a district the size of Madison.
That report recommended one counselor and one social worker for every 250 students, one psychologist for every 500 students and one nurse for every 750 students. In a district the size of Madison, with roughly 26,000 students, that breaks down into 104 counselors, 104 social workers, 52 psychologists and roughly 35 nurses.
LeMonds said the district currently has 49 counselors, 66 social workers and 52 psychologists. Thirty-five of those employees were hired between June 2020 and October. In September, LeMonds previously said, there were 37 nurses and 33 nurse assistants on staff.
“The district has not adequately addressed staffing and professional development concerns that align with an anti-racist and equitable approach to student and staff safety in our schools,” MTI president Mike Jones said, adding that the union remains opposed to bringing back SROs.
“Any discussion around returning SROs to high schools is steeped in a misguided notion that bringing a police officer into the schools will alleviate ongoing tensions,” Jones said.
While there have been increases in the number of counselors in Madison’s middle schools, there has not been a noticeable increase in counselors at elementary schools or the four main high schools beyond several “restorative justice coordinators,” who replaced the SROs. Madison’s high school counselors are tasked with everything from class registration to advising post-secondary plans as well as emotional and mental health of students.
Thirteen security assistance staff have been hired between June 2020 and October 2021, LeMonds said, and were trained to fill the gap left by the departure of the SROs.
The district also has three administrators focused on student safety and mental health, two mental health coaches and is working to fill an open mental health navigator position, with federal COVID-19 aid money, for a district of roughly 26,000 students.
Kerry Zaleski, parent of a daughter at East High School, said she wished the district would invest more in restorative justice safety practices in schools, and give community members who have been trained by the school in those practices more instruction on when to use their new skills. Four of her family members have been trained as “circle keepers,” who facilitate dialogue between feuding students, but none have been called to take part in restorative justice efforts, she said.
“Where is the investment, including both money and time and staff toward those sorts of efforts?” she asked. “What I often hear is that it’s a breakdown between the schools and the district.”
East High School has scheduled restorative justice workshops for mid-December for members of the school community to attend.
Looking forward
Police and school officials were reluctant to predict how the rest of the school year might go without SROs. But students at East have remained steadfast against reinstating the officers, despite the disruptions at the school so far this year, student body president Gordon Allen said.
Allen said the district needs to work on connecting with the community surrounding East to get ahead of and mitigate possible conflicts on school grounds. He also said students need more information on how to access school-based mental health supports.
“I think the staff are trying to do the best that they can, but it will take the entire district to focus on things like this and student input as well because we are the ones who are seeing all of this,” he said.
After the most recent incident involving the series of fights that police broke up with pepper spray, a group called Moms on a Mission, made up of East parents, has started volunteering at the high school. They pass out snacks and supervise students in the hallways and during lunch periods to help mitigate altercations. And East’s restorative justice coach, Erika Brown, has scheduled two workshops in conflict management this month.
The School Board scheduled a special meeting to discuss safety and security in schools, with the possible formation of an ad hoc committee to focus on safety and engagement in schools.
The district also recently increased the pay for substitute teachers and plans to reallocate some of its federal COVID relief money to improve training in conflict resolution and restorative justice with volunteers and school-based staff.
“We’ve got to take a more proactive approach in terms of identifying what’s going on with our young people so it doesn’t level up into these conflicts because any instance of a conflict you see is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s really going on,” Castro said.
Your letters to the editor: Police in schools are a key resource
Police in schools are a key resource -- Thomas A. Vandervest
The Madison School District is on the verge of making a very poor decision by removing school resource officers from the four high schools.
As a retired principal in Madison and Middleton schools, I feel I must be an advocate for the high school learning environment. I have waited to write this letter hoping I would see in our newspaper a letter advocating for the school resource officers signed by every Madison high school principal and assistant principal. These trained officers bring not only the authority and knowledge of the legal system, but also the understanding and relationship-building qualities that add a sense of security to students, staff and administration. They get to know, interact with and support students who come to them with all types of teen issues.
The operative word here is "resource." The school resource officers seek out students to prevent them from feeling the curse of anonymity in a large high school. The learning environment is enhanced in our large high schools by having this go-to person who can help with student concerns inside the school walls and out in the community. The school resource officer is a uniquely valuable resource working in relationship with school personnel and the police department.
Thomas A. Vandervest, Middleton
