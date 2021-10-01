Fight video of O'Keeffe students called 'disturbing' by school principal

The principal of O'Keeffe Middle School said a video of a fight between two students on a bus is "disturbing" and urged the community to stop sharing the video online.
The fight that broke out on a Metro bus Wednesday afternoon left one student with injuries, Principal Tony Dugas said in an email to families. The injured student was evaluated by a local health care provider, and the school is working to determine how to discipline the students involved, Dugas said.
"It is important for our families to know that we take these incidents very seriously," Dugas said. "Students resorting to physical violence to resolve conflict is absolutely unacceptable, whether it be in our community, on a bus, or in our schools."
The video, reviewed by the Wisconsin State Journal, shows a female student holding another female student by the hair on a crowded bus and repeatedly punching her in the head for nearly 30 seconds.
The video has been shared with the Madison Police Department, which is investigating the incident. Dugas urged people to stop sharing the video, saying it could further harm students left traumatized by the incident.
"It is also important for families and students to know, students witnessing such incidents can have a range of emotional responses," Dugas said. "Our student services team, which includes our social worker, counselor, school psychologist, and school administration are available to listen and provide support."
Chamberlin Rock: Rediscovery and removal
The rediscovery in recent years of a nearly century-old Wisconsin State Journal article that referred to a large boulder found on the UW-Madison campus as a "n-----head rock" led to the removal of the glacial erratic from Observatory Hill on Aug. 6, 2021. Read the State Journal's series of stories about the dispute, and some of the reaction to it, here.
The big boulder on Observatory hill, which is the largest of its kind in the immediate vicinity of Madison, is now out where folks can look at it.
While the rock itself is blameless, the cultural associations with it are enough for some to call for its removal.
Students of color called for the rock's removal because in the 1920s it was described using a racial slur.
I am fond of glacial erratics, those gigantic boulders originating in Canada during the last Ice Age that are now strewn across the glaciated …
I’ve read with bewilderment and disbelief the Nov. 19 article "70-ton boulder on UW campus on its way out," about removing the Chamberlin Rock.
It seems about 100 years ago simpletons called a rock on the campus of UW-Madison a derogatory racial slur.
A familiar and treasured rock on UW-Madison property is being removed because of the offensive name given to it 100 years ago. This removal ha…
Chamberlin Rock on Bascom Hill in Madison has proven recently to be problematic. The rock was once known by a disgusting and racist term a cen…
A glacial rock on the campus of UW-Madison has sparked a controversy.
I find it difficult to believe that a 70-ton boulder can be a reminder of racism on campus.
I am a 78-year-old lifelong Madison resident. I am a UW alumnus. I have long been aware of the Chamberlin Rock on its beautiful setting overlo…
If all goes smoothly, the rock could be removed this summer.
The rock will be placed on university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa.