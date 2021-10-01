 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fight video of O'Keeffe students called 'disturbing' by school principal
alert

Fight video of O'Keeffe students called 'disturbing' by school principal

O'Keeffe Middle School stock
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

The principal of O'Keeffe Middle School said a video of a fight between two students on a bus is "disturbing" and urged the community to stop sharing the video online. 

The fight that broke out on a Metro bus Wednesday afternoon left one student with injuries, Principal Tony Dugas said in an email to families. The injured student was evaluated by a local health care provider, and the school is working to determine how to discipline the students involved, Dugas said. 

"It is important for our families to know that we take these incidents very seriously," Dugas said. "Students resorting to physical violence to resolve conflict is absolutely unacceptable, whether it be in our community, on a bus, or in our schools." 

The video, reviewed by the Wisconsin State Journal, shows a female student holding another female student by the hair on a crowded bus and repeatedly punching her in the head for nearly 30 seconds.

The video has been shared with the Madison Police Department, which is investigating the incident. Dugas urged people to stop sharing the video, saying it could further harm students left traumatized by the incident. 

"It is also important for families and students to know, students witnessing such incidents can have a range of emotional responses," Dugas said. "Our student services team, which includes our social worker, counselor, school psychologist, and school administration are available to listen and provide support." 

Chamberlin Rock: Rediscovery and removal

The rediscovery in recent years of a nearly century-old Wisconsin State Journal article that referred to a large boulder found on the UW-Madison campus as a "n-----head rock" led to the removal of the glacial erratic from Observatory Hill on Aug. 6, 2021. Read the State Journal's series of stories about the dispute, and some of the reaction to it, here.

Read the Wisconsin State Journal's original article on Chamberlin Rock (1925)
Local News
alert

Read the Wisconsin State Journal's original article on Chamberlin Rock (1925)

  • BY RUSSELL B. PYRE
  • 0

The big boulder on Observatory hill, which is the largest of its kind in the immediate vicinity of Madison, is now out where folks can look at it.

Redefining legacy: A historic boulder's controversial history at UW-Madison
Higher education
alert top story

Redefining legacy: A historic boulder's controversial history at UW-Madison

  • Tamia Fowlkes
  • 0

While the rock itself is blameless, the cultural associations with it are enough for some to call for its removal.

UW-Madison moves forward on plan to move 70-ton boulder seen as symbol of racist past
Higher education
alert top story

UW-Madison moves forward on plan to move 70-ton boulder seen as symbol of racist past

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Students of color called for the rock's removal because in the 1920s it was described using a racial slur.

Letters to the Editor

Removing rock won't remove racism -- George Savage

  • 0

I am fond of glacial erratics, those gigantic boulders originating in Canada during the last Ice Age that are now strewn across the glaciated …

Letters to the Editor

Will Bascom Hall be removed next? -- Andrew Khitsun

  • 0

I’ve read with bewilderment and disbelief the Nov. 19 article "70-ton boulder on UW campus on its way out," about removing the Chamberlin Rock.

Letters to the Editor

Don't blame rock for hateful name -- Don Klongland

  • 0

It seems about 100 years ago simpletons called a rock on the campus of UW-Madison a derogatory racial slur.

Letters to the Editor

Removing rock on campus isn't silly -- Mike Bunch

  • 0

A familiar and treasured rock on UW-Madison property is being removed because of the offensive name given to it 100 years ago. This removal ha…

Letters to the Editor

Rock spat hurts fight for justice -- Robert Stanley

  • 0

Chamberlin Rock on Bascom Hill in Madison has proven recently to be problematic. The rock was once known by a disgusting and racist term a cen…

Hands on Wisconsin: Much ado about a rock
Opinion | Cartoon
topical

Hands on Wisconsin: Much ado about a rock

  • Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A glacial rock on the campus of UW-Madison has sparked a controversy.

Letters to the Editor

Spend rock removal funds on reform -- Judith Adler

  • 0

I find it difficult to believe that a 70-ton boulder can be a reminder of racism on campus.

Letters to the Editor

Removing rock won't help cause -- Mary Lu Anderson

  • 0

I am a 78-year-old lifelong Madison resident. I am a UW alumnus. I have long been aware of the Chamberlin Rock on its beautiful setting overlo…

UW-Madison chancellor signs off on removing rock seen by some as symbol of racism
Higher education
topical alert top story

UW-Madison chancellor signs off on removing rock seen by some as symbol of racism

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

If all goes smoothly, the rock could be removed this summer.

UW-Madison to remove 70-ton boulder some view as reminder of campus' racist past
Higher education
topical alert

UW-Madison to remove 70-ton boulder some view as reminder of campus' racist past

  • Erin Gretzinger
  • 0

The rock will be placed on university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa.

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics