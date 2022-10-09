Fight, loud popping noise causes La Follette homecoming dance to end early

A fight between students and a loud popping noise that alarmed the crowd caused the La Follette High School homecoming dance to end early Saturday night, according to Principal Mat Thompson.

At about 8:45 p.m. a physical altercation broke out between two students, according to a letter that Thompson sent to families late Saturday night.

While staff worked to deescalate the situation, a loud noise was heard nearby, causing an "immediate rush of students exiting the gym, resulting in a momentary chaotic atmosphere."

Madison Police were called and found there was no evidence of a weapon being present. Because of the nature of the noise, some students believed a weapon was involved, but Thompson said it's believed the noise was likely caused by a balloon being popped.

There was a large police presence at the school during the incident, and the dance was ended early. The school is working with the two students involved in the fight to determine consequences.