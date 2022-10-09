 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fight, loud popping noise cause La Follette homecoming dance to end early

La Follette High School

La Follette High School at 702 Pflaum Road in Madison.

A fight between students and a loud popping noise that alarmed the crowd caused the La Follette High School homecoming dance to end early Saturday night, according to Principal Mat Thompson.

At about 8:45 p.m. a physical altercation broke out between two students, according to a letter that Thompson sent to families late Saturday night.

While staff worked to deescalate the situation, a loud noise was heard nearby, causing an "immediate rush of students exiting the gym, resulting in a momentary chaotic atmosphere."

Madison Police were called and found there was no evidence of a weapon being present. Because of the nature of the noise, some students believed a weapon was involved, but Thompson said it's believed the noise was likely caused by a balloon being popped.

There was a large police presence at the school during the incident, and the dance was ended early. The school is working with the two students involved in the fight to determine consequences.

Olivia Herken is an education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She is a former local government and political reporter for the La Crosse Tribune, and a graduate of the UW-Madison School of Journalism.

