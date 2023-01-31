Fight at La Follette High School postpones basketball game against East

Tuesday night's boys basketball game between La Follette and East high schools has been postponed following a fight between students at La Follette, where a gun was displayed and police were called.

The fight between two groups of students occurred in the La Follette parking lot during the lunch hour, and a gun was displayed, according to a police report and a letter from La Follette Principal Mat Thompson. In total, between 12-20 students were involved.

The gun was displayed while staff worked to deescalate the situation and the crowd "quickly dispersed," according to a letter Thompson sent to parents.

The 16-year-old student who displayed the weapon left school property in a vehicle with other students and was later arrested at his home by Madison Police, though the gun was not recovered, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. He is facing tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed.

La Follette staff are working on an enhanced safety plan for the upcoming days, but Thompson said it's believed the incident stems from a conflict between isolated groups of students.

"The fact is no consolation to any of us," he said. "Weapons have absolutely no place in our schools, and any case involving possession of weapons at school results in an immediate recommendation of expulsion, in addition to serious law enforcement consequences."

Thompson said the incident is part of a trend that "begs our attention."

"Too many young people have access to firearms," he said. "We have strong safety and security protocols in place, as well as strong relationships among students and staff, but we also need the support of everyone in our community to disrupt this growing challenge.

"We need to create a culture where guns are not sensationalized, and it is never OK to have one anywhere near a school. We need to come together as a community — not just La Follette, but the larger Madison community — to take care of all of our kids, and help them to take care of each other," Thompson said.

The two basketball teams were scheduled to play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night at La Follette. A rescheduled game has not been announced.

All other after-school activities were canceled as well, including any athletic practices, ACT prep classes and other programs.

