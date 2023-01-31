 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fight at La Follette High School postpones basketball game against East

  • 0

Tuesday night's boys basketball game between La Follette and East high schools has been postponed following a fight between students at La Follette, where a gun was displayed and police were called.

Madison got a heavy snow, and not everyone was upset about it.

The fight between two groups of students occurred in the La Follette parking lot during the lunch hour, and a gun was displayed, according to a police report and a letter from La Follette Principal Mat Thompson. In total, between 12-20 students were involved.

The gun was displayed while staff worked to deescalate the situation and the crowd "quickly dispersed," according to a letter Thompson sent to parents.

The 16-year-old student who displayed the weapon left school property in a vehicle with other students and was later arrested at his home by Madison Police, though the gun was not recovered, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. He is facing tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed.

People are also reading…

La Follette staff are working on an enhanced safety plan for the upcoming days, but Thompson said it's believed the incident stems from a conflict between isolated groups of students.

"The fact is no consolation to any of us," he said. "Weapons have absolutely no place in our schools, and any case involving possession of weapons at school results in an immediate recommendation of expulsion, in addition to serious law enforcement consequences."

Thompson said the incident is part of a trend that "begs our attention."

"Too many young people have access to firearms," he said. "We have strong safety and security protocols in place, as well as strong relationships among students and staff, but we also need the support of everyone in our community to disrupt this growing challenge.

"We need to create a culture where guns are not sensationalized, and it is never OK to have one anywhere near a school. We need to come together as a community — not just La Follette, but the larger Madison community — to take care of all of our kids, and help them to take care of each other," Thompson said.

The two basketball teams were scheduled to play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night at La Follette. A rescheduled game has not been announced.

All other after-school activities were canceled as well, including any athletic practices, ACT prep classes and other programs.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Olivia Herken is an education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She is a former local government and political reporter for the La Crosse Tribune, and a graduate of the UW-Madison School of Journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics