Watch now: Melee outside East High draws heavy police response, pepper spray, ambulances

A fight outside of East High School drew two ambulances, nearly a dozen Madison Police cars, and one firetruck to the school around the lunch hour on Monday.
Witnesses said authorities used pepper spray on several students in an effort to stop the altercation. The resulting response from emergency crews shut down Fourth Street for part of the afternoon, and students could be seen outside of the school being treated for pepper spray-related injuries.
Police responded to an active fight involving dozens of students outside school property at around 11:37 a.m. More than 15 officers were dispatched to the scene and the incident remains an open and active investigation, Madison Police officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Interim Principal Mikki Smith declined to comment and instructed staff who were on scene not to speak with reporters. But in an email to parents later in the day, Smith said some students "engaged in an altercation outside of the building" shortly before lunch.
"Around this time, a student pulled a fire alarm, sending a large number of students outside and into the area where the fights were occurring," the note read. "This caused the altercations to escalate. East staff responded immediately, and we did request additional support from the Madison Police Department. At this time, we also had some parents arriving at school, adding to the number of people outside the building."
The school was put on a lockout to ensure that whatever was happening outside did not come inside the building, Smith continued. All exterior doors were locked and no one was allowed to enter or exit the school, and staff members were stationed around the building to monitor the exterior doors. School administration said the lockout lasted approximately 10 minutes, though some students said it lasted much longer.
Police used pepper spray to break up the fights, and students who were sprayed were cared for by emergency responders and the school nurse. Five students were taken to a hospital after being sprayed. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Christian Fuller, 16, a junior at East, said he saw a fight break out by the tennis courts behind the school around 11 a.m.
He heard a group of people start yelling and saw three female students “beating up this one girl.” An older man joined in and also started attacking the girl, hitting her with a baseball bat, Christian said.
“He was not a student. He just came in,” Christian said of the man.
A 17-year-old junior, who declined to give her name, said she saw two fights, both of which happened outside. One drew a large crowd, which she estimated at about 100 people.
Yair Hernandez, 16, a junior said he also saw the fight start by the tennis courts, then move south toward the west side of the school in the street. He estimated the crowd at about 30 students and said the fight involved both male and female students. He did not see an older man, nor anyone with a bat.
Hernandez said he saw the police pepper spray students, and he got hit by some of the spray that got caught in the breeze as he was outside in the midst of the crowd watching the fight.
Sasha Dreis, 16, a junior, said she saw a girl pouring milk on herself, which she assumed was to counteract the effects of pepper spray.
Christian said the recent fights make him feel uncomfortable and unsafe in his own school.
“Sometimes I think that maybe I might be in the middle of one," he said. "I could get shot, I could get pepper sprayed, I could get tased. I’m here to do my work, my school. It’s not a safe place for a lot of people.”
Madison police were called to the school 22 times between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in September. The Wisconsin State Journal has requested the number of calls this school year, but those figures were not immediately available.
State Journal reporters Chris Rickert and Emily Hamer contributed to this report.