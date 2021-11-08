Watch now: Melee outside East High draws heavy police response, pepper spray, ambulances

The school was put on a lockout to ensure that whatever was happening outside did not come inside the building, Smith continued. All exterior doors were locked and no one was allowed to enter or exit the school, and staff members were stationed around the building to monitor the exterior doors. School administration said the lockout lasted approximately 10 minutes, though some students said it lasted much longer.

Police used pepper spray to break up the fights, and students who were sprayed were cared for by emergency responders and the school nurse. Five students were taken to a hospital after being sprayed. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Christian Fuller, 16, a junior at East, said he saw a fight break out by the tennis courts behind the school around 11 a.m.

He heard a group of people start yelling and saw three female students “beating up this one girl.” An older man joined in and also started attacking the girl, hitting her with a baseball bat, Christian said.

“He was not a student. He just came in,” Christian said of the man.

A 17-year-old junior, who declined to give her name, said she saw two fights, both of which happened outside. One drew a large crowd, which she estimated at about 100 people.