Fewer Madison students restrained last year, but disparities persist

Fewer students were restrained and secluded in the Madison School District last school year, but a disproportionate number were Black or disabled, according to annual data the School Board reviewed Monday evening.

Administrators cited systemic racism as the driving factor, as they have in discussing other racial disparities and inequities around the district.

“I don’t believe everybody out there is racist,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said. “And I believe you can talk about race and not be racist. But when something’s racist, you got to call it racist. And we have some acts that are racist, point and blank.”

The district defines seclusion as involuntary confinement of a student in a room or area away from other students, where the student is physically prevented from leaving. Restraint practices immobilize or reduce a student’s ability to freely move their torso, arms, legs or head.

Either or both of these practices are used when a student poses a “clear, present and imminent risk” to the physical safety of someone else, such as when an elementary student runs out of the building and toward traffic.

School personnel are instructed to use the least-restrictive intervention possible.

In 2021-2022, the number of incidents where seclusion or restraint were used on a student decreased 66% compared to 2018-19, the last year the district was fully in-person before the pandemic prompted a shift to virtual learning.

But while Black students make up only 19% of the school district’s population, they accounted for 48% of students who experienced seclusion or restraint last year.

Nearly 79% of students restrained or secluded last year were disabled. Among those 103 students, 38% also were Black.

“Everything that we’re doing seems like it feeds into the idea that our students of color, our Black students specifically, should be incarcerated or left out of the classroom,” School Board President Ali Muldrow said. “And [they] are exposed to trauma that is often associated with their identity.”

The district used seclusion and restraint practices 486 times last school year, compared to 1,419 times in 2018-19. Last year’s incidents involved 131 different students.

“We have to start talking about the part that we’re really responsible for and take some ownership of these experiences as defining experiences for our students of color, particularly our Black students with disabilities,” Muldrow said.

Recognizing racism is a good start toward addressing the disparities, Jenkins said.

“What are we going to do about it?” Jenkins asked. “That becomes the question.”

He said solutions start with policy and practice.

“I’m with you,” Jenkins told the board. “I’m saying, ‘Let’s do this’, you know? What I’m saying is, ‘It’s time to stop playing.’”

While the total numbers are down from 2018-2019, district officials also are concerned that the downward trend may be a fluke.

Although last year was the district’s first year fully in-person since COVID, attendance was not back to pre-pandemic levels. COVID still caused some absences, and some students opted for online learning.

“What we’d really like to see is the decreasing trend continue, and I have concerns that we’re going to have to work extra hard to make sure that happens,” said Nancy Molfenter, associate superintendent of student services.

The district continues to train staff in nonviolent crisis intervention. Right now, 1,329 staff members are required to be certified in such intervention techniques when they are first hired and again every two years.

The district plans to expand that districtwide and to improve communication and documentation of seclusion and restraint incidents.

Leadership also wants to look at yearly trends early in the school year, hoping that interventions can happen sooner.

“I’m worried why we don’t have even more planning on how to reduce this,” said School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen, who wants a moratorium on any use of seclusion or restraint in elementary schools, where most incidents occur. Molfenter said this is because elementary students are smaller, so adults believe they can restrain and seclude them more easily.

Last year, 422 of the 486 incidents of seclusion or restraint occurred in elementary schools, 53 occurred in middle schools and 11 happened in high schools.

Some elementary schools had zero incidents of seclusion or restraint last year, Molfenter said. She said the district plans to connect with these schools and staff to find out how they’re finding success.

“It would be wonderful for (districtwide rates) to be zero,” Molfenter said. “That should absolutely be our goal.”