Few Wisconsin districts seeking early start to school during COVID-19 pandemic

Despite applying for the waiver, the administrator for the Greenwood School District in central Wisconsin said the district has now opted to go with a Sept. 1 start date to have more time to prepare for reopening.

No districts in the Madison area have yet applied for the waiver.

While several school administrators said an earlier start time could allow for more face-to-face instruction in rural districts with poor broadband access, Brillion School District Superintendent Dominick Madison said a lack of internet access was not a factor in setting a goal of beginning school on Aug. 24.

“Our community and staff felt like the need to make those connections as soon as possible was a desirable outcome,” Madison said in an email. “In the event we need to go virtual, we have those relationships to build on if we are able to start early as we plan on.”

Jeffrey Arzt, superintendent of the Melrose-Mindoro School District, said the anticipated first day of school is Aug. 24, and the plan is for students to attend classes five days a week.

The earlier start will allow the 782-student district to schedule in a few extra days off in September and October if adjustments to the learning plan are needed and to deep clean buildings and buses, he said.

There’s no deadline this summer for a school district to apply for a waiver to the statutory start date, but districts would need to hold a school board meeting on a proposed earlier first day of school.

