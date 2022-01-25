Feds file equal pay lawsuit against Verona Area School District

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against the Verona School District Tuesday for paying male staff members more than a group of female staff members, according to a complaint filed by the federal office.
The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Wisconsin Tuesday, states a recently hired male special education teacher is being paid much more than a group of female special education teachers who have been with the district much longer. It also states the district is underpaying a female school psychologist compared to a male psychologist who works for the district.
The complaint, brought by the Chicago office of the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleges that the district’s actions violate the Equal Pay Act of 1963, which prohibits discrimination on account of sex in the payment of wages by employers, and that the district owes the female employees back pay to make up the difference between their salary and their male colleague’s salary.
According to the complaint, the district hired a male special education teacher in June 2019 on a salary of more than $77,000, while 10 female special education teachers who were hired between 1994 and 2005 made between $60,000 and $74,000 during the 2019-20 school year. The male special education teacher’s salary increased to nearly $81,000 during the 2021-22 school year while the highest salary earned among the group of 10 female special education teachers in that same year was just under $76,000.
All of the special education teachers have lifetime teaching licenses from Wisconsin and master’s degrees, and two of the female teachers are nationally board-certified in special education while the male teacher is not.
The complaint also alleges the district has underpaid a female school psychologist with more experience than a male school psychologist since at least August 2017.
According to the complaint, the female school psychologist was paid a salary of roughly $70,000, compared to the male school psychologist’s salary of roughly $87,000 during the 2020-21 school year. Both have lifetime licenses in pupil service from Wisconsin as well as master’s degrees, while the female school psychologist is nationally board-certified and the male school psychologist is not.
Verona Area School District Superintendent Tremayne Clardy said the district remains committed to lawful, equitable hiring and compensation practices but that it would be inappropriate for him to comment on pending litigation involving the previous administration’s practices and procedures.
Clardy became superintendent in July of 2021.
