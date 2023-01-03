Federal judge rules against Edgewood High School in athletic field lights lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed Edgewood High School’s lawsuit against the city of Madison over the city’s refusal to allow the installation of lights at the school’s athletic field.

Edgewood did not prove that the city discriminated against the school on religious grounds in the multiyear battle over lights that would allow the school to host nighttime football games, as the school had alleged, U.S. District Judge William Conley said in a 28-page ruling issued late Friday.

In 2021, the City Council voted against an appeal by the private Catholic school to reverse the denial of a permit to install four light poles on the field.

Edgewood argued in court that city approval of stadium lights at UW-Madison’s tennis stadium and at Madison Memorial High School showed the city was treating secular institutions better than their religious counterparts.

But Memorial was merely replacing its light poles and UW’s stadium was subject to different zoning rules and is not near a residential area, unlike Edgewood, Conley said.

“Edgewood has not shown that either of its proposed comparators were actually treated better under the same approval process as Edgewood, as their lighting applications were submitted at different (times), under entirely different rules and markedly different circumstances,” Conley said.

Edgewood also did not show that it was burdened by having to play nighttime football games at a field off campus, the judge said. The religious school, like Madison East High School, often plays games at Breese Stevens Field.

Attorneys for Edgewood said Monday that because of the holidays, no immediate comment could be authorized. Madison City Attorney Michael Haas said the city is “pleased with the decision and the court’s recognition that the city’s determination did not violate Edgewood’s religious rights or procedural requirements.”

Edgewood first sued the city over the lights issue in 2019, alleging religious discrimination. It withdrew the lawsuit six months later in what it said was a show of good faith to resolve the field lights issue without using the courts. A second lawsuit, filed in February 2021, also alleged religious discrimination and claimed a pattern of shifting rules by the city to keep Edgewood from installing its lights.

In turning down the permit, the city had determined that the lights violated Edgewood’s master plan. Once the master plan was repealed in 2020, the city’s Plan Commission still denied a permit for the lights because the nighttime games would adversely affect the surrounding area.

Some residents close to the Near West Side school vigorously opposed the new lights over noise concerns and increased traffic from weekend football games.