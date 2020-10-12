Favorable borrowing environment could save on interest costs if MMSD referendum successful

Madison Metropolitan School District officials are hoping a favorable borrowing environment could save as much as $20 million in interest payments if the capital referendum is approved in the Nov. 3 election.
In documents estimating the payback costs of the $317 million referendum created last year, district chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel estimated interest rates between 4% and 4.5% for three installments of loans that would be taken out to fund construction and renovation projects. While Ruppel said she always estimates on the high side to avoid surprising costs after an approved referendum, she now sees the numbers as “incredibly conservative.”
“We’re just living in an entirely different financial market than we (were then),” Ruppel said in an interview Friday.
If voters approve the referendum, the district would take out loans in three installments: $106 million in each of the first two years after approval and $105 million in the third. Ruppel explained it’s structured that way because the district cannot spend all $317 million in one year.
The referendum would fund sustainability projects around the district, pay for renovations of the four main high schools, consolidate Capital High School into a single building and cover costs for building a new elementary school building on Madison’s south side.
In August, the district completed its annual cash flow borrowing process, which helps cover the time between expenses coming due and state aid being sent out. The interest rate was 0.2%, which helps account for $600,000 less in interest payments on this year’s loan than a year ago.
Ruppel doesn’t expect to get a 0.2% rate on the $106 million bonds if the referendum is approved, but suggested a 2.5% rate is realistic.
“It’s a pretty significant amount of interest that we might save by going to market now because of the market that we’re in,” she said. “If we were to get a 2.5% interest rate, we actually drop our interest by about $20 million over the course of the whole borrowing if it were to stay at 2.5%.”
With the 4-4.5% estimates, interest accounts for more than $160 million of the amount taxpayers will have to pay back over the 20-year period the district is planning. Ruppel estimates that dropping that to even 3% would save the owner of an average home in Madison about $30 each year.
Ruppel credited the School Board and district with making smart financial decisions in recent years and especially through the pandemic to bring a good credit rating, with S&P giving a “SP-1+” rating — the best possible for a school district seeking to borrow money in the short-term.
“At that moment in time, the decisions that the board made gave them faith and trust that this School Board will make the right decisions when we need to,” she said of the August rating.
