Favorable borrowing environment could save on interest costs if MMSD referendum successful

In August, the district completed its annual cash flow borrowing process, which helps cover the time between expenses coming due and state aid being sent out. The interest rate was 0.2%, which helps account for $600,000 less in interest payments on this year’s loan than a year ago.

Ruppel doesn’t expect to get a 0.2% rate on the $106 million bonds if the referendum is approved, but suggested a 2.5% rate is realistic.

“It’s a pretty significant amount of interest that we might save by going to market now because of the market that we’re in,” she said. “If we were to get a 2.5% interest rate, we actually drop our interest by about $20 million over the course of the whole borrowing if it were to stay at 2.5%.”

With the 4-4.5% estimates, interest accounts for more than $160 million of the amount taxpayers will have to pay back over the 20-year period the district is planning. Ruppel estimates that dropping that to even 3% would save the owner of an average home in Madison about $30 each year.