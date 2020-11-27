Falk Elementary renaming process delayed a month after additional proposal

“(We) couldn’t think of anybody who fit the values that we came up with more closely,” Hall said. “It’s almost like the name picked us.”

Many of the comments submitted to the committee in the earlier public comment period indicated support for Anana, who died at the age of 86 earlier this year. That included a comment from Falk’s daughter, who refuted some of the allegations against her father but nonetheless wrote of her family’s support for naming the school in honor of “Ms. Milele.”

“The Falk name on the school served its purpose in its day — giving my parents a great deal of pleasure in their later years,” Carol Falk wrote, according to comments included with the committee’s Nov. 11 agenda. “Since my mother had been an elementary teacher and supervisor, she enjoyed their visits to the school as much as my dad did.