Falk Elementary renaming committee reaffirms vote in support of prominent Black Madisonian

“I’ve held Milele Chikasa Anana dearly in my heart, especially in terms of what she’s done for the community here in Madison,” Scott said during the November meeting.

Anana served as Madison’s first affirmative action officer, paving the way for women and minorities who were excluded from opportunities in employment, according to the letter, which was signed by more than 300 school staff and community members. She also served as the interim director for the Madison Equal Opportunities Commission, developed a directory of Black-owned businesses and founded Black Restaurant Week in partnership with the Black Chamber of Commerce. To round out her celebrated career, she founded, edited and published the monthly UMOJA Magazine which focuses on Black art and culture and is the oldest African-American owned magazine in Wisconsin.

Community members were invited to submit proposals for a new school name. Three other names submitted to the committee before Monday’s vote included Dolores Simms Greene, an educator and civil rights activist before she died in 2019; U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, a prominent civil rights leader and member of Congress who died in July; and William H. Noland, whose family was among the first African American settlers in Madison.