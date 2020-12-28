Falk Elementary renaming committee reaffirms vote in support of prominent Black Madisonian

A Madison School Board ad hoc committee formed to rename Falk Elementary School voted unanimously Monday to recommend the building be named after Milele Chikasa Anana, a prominent civil rights activist and the first African American to be voted to a public school board in Wisconsin.
“She touched every area of the community at all levels,” member Verona Morgan, said of Anana during a Nov. 11 committee meeting. “Business, state government, civil rights, education, publication, she’s done it all.”
In November, the committee voted unanimously to recommend to the Board of Education Instruction Working Group that Anana replace Falk as the namesake of the school. But a community proposal was inadvertently missed during the meeting, which triggered a second vote on Monday to reaffirm the committee’s earlier decision.
The Falk renaming committee was formed in August after a group of school staff, parents and community members submitted a letter in July asking that the Southwest Side elementary school be renamed, after a discovery in 2018 by UW-Madison researchers that Philip Falk, the building’s namesake and a former Madison school superintendent, was part of a KKK student group.
In its letter to the district superintendent, the group outlined its desire for a name that better suits the school’s mission, vision and community, and represents someone who had deep roots in Madison and shared ideals such as diversity, unity, grace and excellence. Richard Scott Sr., who was interested in memorializing Anana, who died in May, proposed her life and work be honored by renaming Falk Elementary School after her.
“I’ve held Milele Chikasa Anana dearly in my heart, especially in terms of what she’s done for the community here in Madison,” Scott said during the November meeting.
Anana served as Madison’s first affirmative action officer, paving the way for women and minorities who were excluded from opportunities in employment, according to the letter, which was signed by more than 300 school staff and community members. She also served as the interim director for the Madison Equal Opportunities Commission, developed a directory of Black-owned businesses and founded Black Restaurant Week in partnership with the Black Chamber of Commerce. To round out her celebrated career, she founded, edited and published the monthly UMOJA Magazine which focuses on Black art and culture and is the oldest African-American owned magazine in Wisconsin.
Community members were invited to submit proposals for a new school name. Three other names submitted to the committee before Monday’s vote included Dolores Simms Greene, an educator and civil rights activist before she died in 2019; U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, a prominent civil rights leader and member of Congress who died in July; and William H. Noland, whose family was among the first African American settlers in Madison.
The committee said the 26 pages of public comments, most of which support renaming the school for Anana, informed its decision. The next ad hoc committee meeting will take place Jan. 4 and focus on public comments ahead of the presentation to the Board of Education Instruction Working Group.