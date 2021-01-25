Falk Elementary renamed for Milele Chikasa Anana

The allegations against Falk include his membership in a University of Wisconsin-Madison student group called the Ku Klux Klan, though it was unaffiliated with the national group. Simms Greene also wrote in the book “Settlin’” that Falk told her that Black applicants for teaching positions “were not qualified enough.”

“At my interview, Falk told me he would hire no Negroes as long as he was superintendent,” Simms Greene wrote.

While refuting some of the allegations against her father, Falk’s daughter was among those to submit a comment to the committee supporting a renaming, specifically in honor of Chikasa Anana.

“The Falk name on the school served its purpose in its day — giving my parents a great deal of pleasure in their later years,” Carol Falk wrote, according to comments included with the committee’s Nov. 11 agenda. “Since my mother had been an elementary teacher and supervisor, she enjoyed their visits to the school as much as my dad did.