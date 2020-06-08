Faith groups take the lead on ninth day of Madison protests

It takes eight minutes, 46 seconds to lead a group of 1,000 from Park Street at Library Mall up State Street to Frances.
Another eight minutes, 46 seconds for the group to reach the Dayton and Fairchild intersection.
And a third eight minutes, 46 seconds to reach the Capitol Square intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The group stopped at each of those spots Sunday evening, the ninth day of protests in Madison over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Eight minutes, 46 seconds is how long police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck, according to video of the encounter.
The May 25 incident, for which Chauvin and three other officers were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and face criminal charges, has sparked a nationwide movement over police treatment of black people.
Sunday in Madison featured the largest group since the first event a week ago Saturday. It was the first time attending any event for some, and they explained that the Solidarity March led by the African-American Council of Churches and featuring speakers from various faiths helped pull them to participate.
“One of the biggest things that’s important at a time like this is for me as a person of faith, as a person of color to show solidarity with other people in a non-violent and unification movement,” said Femi Sokoya. “By us doing that we show we are really working toward justice and reconciliation.”
For much of the march up State Street, Latanya Maymon led the crowd, which stretched from the Capitol Square all the way back to Library Mall, in music sung over a megaphone.
“Ain't gonna let nobody turn me around
Turn me around, turn me around
Ain't gonna let nobody turn me around
I'm gonna keep on a-walkin', keep on a-talkin'
Marchin' down to freedom land”
Maymon, who was attending a rally for the first time since they began, later said she marched “to value lives” and because of her connection with her church, Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church.
“It was a sense of grief, yet joy,” she said of the march. “The joy of a new day is coming. We’re right at the doorstep of change.
“That was exhilarating, yet the spirit of the march is a sense of grief. I can celebrate because my faith says better days are coming, but walking through this moment with my peers, I definitely feel the grief-stricken streets of Madison, Wisconsin.”
Speakers during the march included the Rev. Marcus Allen of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Life Center senior leader Adam Clausen, Rabbi Betsy Forester of Beth Israel Center and Pastor Marcio Sierra of Lighthouse Church.
Before the march began, Sokoya said he was attending his first event in the wake of Floyd’s death Sunday with a goal of developing friendships, something he said will be more important than partnerships as the hard work of making change begins. He acknowledged that there will be details not everyone in the movement will agree on, but said at those times, it will be key to fall back on relationships as strong as friendships.
“Initially, it is really exciting,” he said. “I’m nervous and excited about the work that will be done a few months from now with people who are excited in the moment now. The real test for us is are we still willing to work together and with each other as things get difficult and the nuances of how this is such a large issue make themselves known.”
Tobias Briscoe came with his family, including his 7-year-old son Elijah, so they can remember this day and support Black Lives Matter.
“I wanted him to be a part of this change,” Briscoe said. “I want him to see the beauty of who he is.”
Noting the diversity of the crowd in attendance, Briscoe said, “This is what America looks like.”
Elijah, shortly after talking with Madison Police Department Acting Chief Vic Wahl, said it was “great” to see so many people out supporting those who look like him.
“It’s really thoughtful and special to me,” Elijah said said.
Wahl, who milled about the crowd before the march began, said he wanted to be out there and begin the “slow process” of regaining trust with the community.
“Over the last few years we’ve made a lot of progress, taken small steps, then something nationally happens and it’s a big leap backwards,” Wahl said. “It’s about building relationships and working with the public and then being as good as we can be at how we do our business.”
The Hon. Rev. Everett Mitchell led chants during the march of “No Justice No Peace, No Racist Police” and called out the names of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville woman killed by police in March. After the event, Mitchell, a Dane County Circuit Court judge, said he was surprised at the turnout, having expected a couple hundred people at most, and said it was important to have all faiths represented at the event.
“Often, that’s where the greatest divide is; they use our different types of faith traditions to pull us apart,” he said. “It was important that we all work together and that we came together to demonstrate our commitment to this overall covenant of justice.”
After a few people — all black women — spoke on the Capitol steps, the crowd gathered around a Black Lives Matter banner and signed their names, making their own commitment to that covenant.
“This is the beginning,” Mitchell said. “We will continue to put our demands alongside Freedom Inc., Urban Triage, and work continuously to see this happens. That’s why signing this covenant is so important to me, because I believe if people put their names on it, they will be committed to it.”
Maymon, who is part of Mitchell’s congregation, said she was “totally blown away” by the size of the crowd, and she was honored to use her gift from God — singing — as an inspiration to the marchers.
“There is love in this community, whether we are able to see it every day or not, I thank God for today we were able to see it,” she said. “There’s strength in numbers, and the way that the impact will have to happen is we will have to work together.
“There’s no way one entity can pack as great of a punch as we all can. That’s what today was, all of us coming together to pack that greater punch.”
