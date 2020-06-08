Faith groups take the lead on ninth day of Madison protests

“Often, that’s where the greatest divide is; they use our different types of faith traditions to pull us apart,” he said. “It was important that we all work together and that we came together to demonstrate our commitment to this overall covenant of justice.”

After a few people — all black women — spoke on the Capitol steps, the crowd gathered around a Black Lives Matter banner and signed their names, making their own commitment to that covenant.

“This is the beginning,” Mitchell said. “We will continue to put our demands alongside Freedom Inc., Urban Triage, and work continuously to see this happens. That’s why signing this covenant is so important to me, because I believe if people put their names on it, they will be committed to it.”

Maymon, who is part of Mitchell’s congregation, said she was “totally blown away” by the size of the crowd, and she was honored to use her gift from God — singing — as an inspiration to the marchers.

“There is love in this community, whether we are able to see it every day or not, I thank God for today we were able to see it,” she said. “There’s strength in numbers, and the way that the impact will have to happen is we will have to work together.

“There’s no way one entity can pack as great of a punch as we all can. That’s what today was, all of us coming together to pack that greater punch.”

