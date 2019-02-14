The posting on Facebook of notes that encouraged a Wisconsin Rapids seventh grader to kill herself sparked outrage and prompted an investigation by school administrators, the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported.
Another student's parent posted six of the notes to a Facebook group Friday, and the post has been shared hundreds of times to private pages and other groups, the paper reported.
The parents of the Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School student being bullied said the handwritten notes have been showing up in her pencil case since late 2018, and their daughter says there were more than what was posted.
The paper reported that some of the notes, written on torn and crinkled notebook paper, called the girl "fat" and "ugly" or said "Go kill yourself."
A friend of the girl asked to keep some of the notes after seeing them at school one day and shared them with a parent, who posted them to Facebook with a message condemning the content.
