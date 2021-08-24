Explainer: What are the Madison School District's quarantine policies?

The first day of school is less than two weeks away for the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Around the country, headlines from states that have already returned show thousands of students going into quarantine within weeks of starting.
Will the same thing happen here? It’s possible, but at least in Dane County it's unlikely to be at the same scale. That's based on the quarantine procedures set out by national and local public health officials and the universal masking policies put in place by the district and Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Here’s an explanation of the guidelines and what’s happening around the country as the school year approaches:
What is the local guidance for quarantining students?
MMSD’s health and safety guidelines for quarantining are:
“In accordance with CDC guidance, anyone who is fully vaccinated or who was masked when in close proximity (6 feet) to a COVID-19 positive individual and not experiencing symptoms of illness will not be required to quarantine if identified as a close contact. If an identified close-contact has symptoms of illness, regardless of vaccination status or masking, they will be required to either test negative or quarantine for seven days. Close contacts who are required to quarantine must quarantine for at least seven days.”
The key phrase in there, especially for students under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for a vaccine, is “who was masked.” Because the district and PHMDC are requiring universal masking inside buildings, as long as masks are worn correctly, quarantining for close contacts will be limited compared to places where masking is optional.
What justifies that approach?
MMSD is relying on guidance from PHMDC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC released updated school guidance this summer, and along with the American Academy of Pediatrics emphasized the importance of districts offering in-person instruction. To that end, it included within an appendix about close contacts an exception to its quarantine recommendations:
“In the K-12 indoor classroom setting, the close contact definition excludes students who were within 3 to 6 feet of an infected student if both the infected student and the exposed student(s) correctly and consistently wore well-fitting masks the entire time.”
PHMDC released its own school guidance this summer before issuing a mask mandate last week. That guidance encouraged schools to implement universal masking, outlining quarantine rules that wouldn’t require students to quarantine if all were wearing a mask.
Its action plan for positive cases in schools states: “if two students in a K-12 indoor classroom were fully-masked and one tests positive, the other students who were masked and close contacts do not need to quarantine following exposure. They need to continue wearing their masks.”
What’s with all of the high quarantine numbers in the news, then?
Headlines and social media have been flush with reports of thousands of students and staff quarantining just days into the new school year.
The scene provides flashbacks to the chaos of earlier in the pandemic, with parents suddenly having to account for a child being at home all day and districts scrambling to provide instruction both in-person and virtually.
An article in The 74 noted that some of the districts seeing large quarantine numbers had policies stricter than what the CDC demands. Additionally, many districts in the south where school has begun have optional mask rules in place, meaning the guidance wouldn’t apply to them anyway.
Some Republican governors have forbidden school districts from implementing mandatory mask policies. While some districts have ignored them or tried to get creative through dress codes, many simply don’t have mandatory masking in place.
Policies vary throughout Wisconsin, as well, with many districts considering masks optional to begin the year. Dane County, however, is under a mask mandate until at least Sept. 16.
What is the contact tracing process in MMSD?
MMSD school nurses will work with PHMDC staff to contract trace within schools based on the PHMDC action plan.
The process, according to the district’s website, will involve interviewing the person infected to identify close contacts, notify school contacts and refer them for testing and monitor for symptoms.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.