Explained: Waivers for civics exam, credit requirements approved by Madison School Board

Madison high school seniors won't have to take the state-mandated civics exam or meet the normal credit requirements to graduate after the Madison School Board approved waivers and waiver requests Monday night.
Here is some more information on the exemptions the waivers would provide and what the Department of Public Instruction has said so far:
Why does the district have to apply for waivers with the state?
In 2017, the civics exam became a requirement for Wisconsin high school students to complete before graduation. Students are able to retake the exam until they get a passing grade of 65% or above.
The waiver request would eliminate that requirement for 2020, something the state DPI has indicated it will allow if districts had not administered the test prior to school closures in the pandemic.
Districts are also required by state administrative code to provide a minimum number of hours of instruction to students. The number varies by level, with high school being the highest. Because of school closures, districts around Wisconsin are unlikely to meet that requirement.
Gov. Tony Evers suspended the administrative rule requiring a minimum number of hours of instruction in a March 21 order, allowing DPI to provide an expedited waiver process.
“DPI will approve all such requests,” the department’s website states.
Districts are required to hold public hearings on waiver requests, which the Madison School Board did Monday night. No one spoke on the topics during the hearings.
The waivers now are sent to DPI for approval.
How does the graduation waiver change requirements for MMSD students?
Class of 2020 students will now only need to complete 15 credits to graduate from Madison high schools. That’s the minimum number of credits required in state law, but MMSD and other districts around the state typically require more.
Without the waiver, MMSD graduates must take 22 credits to graduate under School Board policy.
The state’s minimum 15 credits include: Four in English; three each in math, science and social studies; one-and-a-half in physical education and one-half in health.
All students who earn a "pass" on the "pass/no pass" grading system at the high school in place for the remainder of the school year will receive credit for that class. Students' grade point averages are frozen at the level they were at the end of first semester.
How long will the waivers last?
The state waivers and the change in MMSD graduation policy are only in effect for the 2019-20 school year.
If the pandemic continues into next school year and forces more closures, state and district officials would have to consider how to respond and, if necessary, apply for and approve waivers again.
Last week, MMSD superintendent Jane Belmore said during a virtual press conference staff are hopeful they can be back in buildings in the fall, but they are preparing for multiple possible scenarios.
“We don’t really know what’s going to be best yet,” Belmore said. “But the one thing we do know is we will always benefit from our professional development around virtual learning. Moving to a one-to-one district, we need to tap into what virtual learning can bring to us during a regular school year.”
