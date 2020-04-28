Explained: Waivers for civics exam, credit requirements approved by Madison School Board

How long will the waivers last?

The state waivers and the change in MMSD graduation policy are only in effect for the 2019-20 school year.

If the pandemic continues into next school year and forces more closures, state and district officials would have to consider how to respond and, if necessary, apply for and approve waivers again.

Last week, MMSD superintendent Jane Belmore said during a virtual press conference staff are hopeful they can be back in buildings in the fall, but they are preparing for multiple possible scenarios.

“We don’t really know what’s going to be best yet,” Belmore said. “But the one thing we do know is we will always benefit from our professional development around virtual learning. Moving to a one-to-one district, we need to tap into what virtual learning can bring to us during a regular school year.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.