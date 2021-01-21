Evidence of hidden recording device found in East High School coach's office, Madison district officials say

Evidence of a hidden recording device was found in a coach's office at East High School, according to a statement released Thursday by Madison Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.

A member of the high school security staff discovered what appeared to be a smoke detector cover that was altered to house a recording device located in the coach's office on Jan. 8. The staff member contacted the school principal after the discovery, who then contacted district officials and law enforcement.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that there was evidence a camera may have been installed in the smoke detector with the approval of district staff in September 2019 in an effort to document "an employee discipline issue related to work rule violations."

This use of surveillance equipment is a direct violation of district policy, Jenkins said in a statement.

"I am outraged a policy of this nature would be violated," he said. The district has launched an investigation into the matter through a local law firm.

The request for the camera installation took place under interim-Superintendent Jane Belmore, but she did not approve or know of the request, district spokesman Tim LeMonds said.

Jenkins notified district parents and students of the discovery through an email sent to families on Thursday. He said the district will report its findings to families once the investigation concludes.

