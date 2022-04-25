'Every day' is Earth Day at Badger Rock Middle School

Even for a school that focuses on the land year-round, Earth Week was a big deal.

Students at Badger Rock Middle School on Madison’s South Side — where sustainability is a focus and time is spent in the gardens and greenhouse as a regular part of the school day — took part in several activities to mark the annual celebration, which culminates on Earth Day, April 22.

“Everything we do is about helping the earth, helping the bees and helping the animals,” seventh-grader Renia Buckley said as she planted an apple tree. “Every day here is Earth Day.”

The Earth Week activities, which took place Tuesday through Friday, included planting four apple trees on the school grounds, painting a mural on the school’s wooden fence, and making chutney with a blender powered by a bike as part of a cooking assignment.

The apple trees were planted to replace ones Badger Rock is losing because an elementary school will be built as an adjoining building, said Sarah Karlson, education director for Rooted and farm and educator manager for the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center located in the school building.

Madison Gas and Electric, which works with students every year to celebrate Earth Day, wanted to partner with Rooted — a nonprofit organization providing the agriculture component of Badger Rock’s curriculum through a partnership with the school — to organize activities for Badger Rock students.

MG&E also brought in a muralist, Rodrigo Carapia, to work with students to paint another section of the fence, which already has a mural. Carapia, whose business is called Rodrigo Carapia Art, designed the new section to follow the water theme at the school this year.

Students also rode a stationary bicycle to power the blender and other things such as light bulbs.

The Earth Week activities took place during the school’s gardening class. Rooted also collaborates with core teachers to get urban agriculture and food justice into the classrooms and get students out in the gardens and into the kitchen, Karlson said. The students also can also do special projects of their own with Rooted staff.

“Gardening is my favorite class,” sixth-grader Samantha Garcia Sierra said as she prepared roti, a flat bread. “We do things I love. We get to eat. We get to cook. We get to bake.”

Karlson said it is important for students to see art they created at school, and guests are brought in whenever possible for the students to engage with people working in the community.

“It also is great to bring in guests from the community that are representative of our kids as well,” she said.

Carapia said he likes students to enjoy painting and working together on the mural. Because of some inclement weather, he also had the students spend time inside doing individual paintings of turtles while Carapia, who is originally from Mexico City, talked about his experiences and life story. Carapia, who started painting when he was 12, spoke to the students about starting early to follow their passions.

The students painted with acrylics when they worked on their individual art, which was a new experience for them, Carapia said.

Sixth-grader Carlos Rodriguez said he liked that painting the turtle didn’t require a lot of steps and he found it “very calming.”

“I’m not usually the artist kind of person, but knowing it will turn out good because I’m guided by an artist makes me feel confident,” eighth-grader Miguel Orozo said as he worked on his turtle painting.

Mario Garcia, energy equity and innovation manager at MG&E, said activities at schools are planned based on interests in the classrooms. He said the visit to Badger Rock is one of the first times MG&E employees have worked with students since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and it felt “really refreshing.”

“It became a pretty natural partnership to work with Badger Rock because of the intersection of themes around sustainability and around renewable energy and energy conservation and the theme of building community through gardening and art and just being together,” Garcia said.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.