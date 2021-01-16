Events celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day throughout the weekend

The city of Madison will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy this weekend, but the traditional gatherings will be online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The Urban League of Greater Madison will host a special “Stand for Justice” program at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17. The event will feature pieces of the normal in-person event — the MLK Youth Awards and Urban Cabaret Performers — as well as a welcome from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and a special grant announcement from the Spectrum Digital Literacy Program.
The youth awards will celebrate over 200 middle and high school recipients of the MLK Outstanding Young Person Awards. There is no cost to view the Urban League event, which can be found at ulgm.org/justice.
Later that afternoon, the King Coalition will host an MLK Ecumenical Service in partnership with a variety of faith leaders. At 4:30 p.m., broadcast at mlkingcoalition.org, Pastors Everett Mitchell, Karla Garcia, Sterling Lynks, Charles Yu and Roger Bertschausen, Rev. Karen Armina, Rabbi Andrea Steinberger and Minister Melva Bishop will give remarks at the event.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, some candidates of color for local office will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Incoming District 6 Ald. Brian Benford, who is running unopposed, will host an event celebrating a “historic moment for the city,” with at least 21 candidates of color for City Council.
The one-and-a-half-hour event will feature a livestreamed conversation between Benford and some of those candidates on Facebook.
“Each candidate will spend a few minutes sharing why they feel called to serve their district and the City of Madison,” according to a press release for the event. “We hope that this event will inspire more people of color to get involved in local government and open the doors of public policy to ALL in our communities.”
That same afternoon, the MLK Youth Call to Service invites middle and high school students to attend a Zoom event from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration was required for the sessions, which will include local representatives, and is now closed.
The Madison and Dane County observance of the holiday will occur virtually Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. The event will feature the presentation of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Awards, which this year will honor Shelia Stubbs, Lilada Gee and Shyra Adams.
The event will be emceed by Angela Fitzgerald, who hosts Wisconsin Life on Wisconsin Public Television, and local musician Leotha Stanley will lead a virtual version of the MLK Community Choir. Anyone interested can stream the event for free at mlkingcoalition.org.
Throughout the day, various groups will partner for the MLK Day Community Meal, with $5 meals available for pickup at the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County on Jenewein Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Goodman Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the East Madison Community Center from noon to 3 p.m. The meal will feature macaroni and cheese, collard greens and ham with black eyed peas.
An "Antifascist Mutual Aid Action" and "Justice For Jacob Blake" combined event initially planned for Sunday was moved to Monday, as well. The event, hosted by a variety of local social justice organizations, begins at 11 a.m. at McPike Park.
Centro Hispano moved its annual in-person event initially to a drive-thru but shifted again last week to a delivery program for its Tres Reyes celebration. Families who signed up ahead of time will receive a free toy for their child between the ages of 0 and 12 during the week of Jan. 18.
A week later, the University of Wisconsin-Madison will continue the events, with narrative nonfiction Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson as the keynote speaker for the virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. Wilkerson’s works include “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” and “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of American’s Great Migration.”
Registration for the event is free and can be completed until it begins.
"Isabel Wilkerson is a distinguished author with writings that synthesize history and personal narratives to help our generation consider the implications of a system of oppression and racism," Cheryl Gittens, interim deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, said in a news release. "It is an honor and privilege to engage Wilkerson at this year's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium on the virtual stage.
“UW-Madison is situationally poised to use 'Caste' and Wilkerson's insights to deepen our understanding and challenge our approaches to address systemic issues that Martin Luther King Jr. and many other trailblazers have championed."
