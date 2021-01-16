Events celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day throughout the weekend

Throughout the day, various groups will partner for the MLK Day Community Meal, with $5 meals available for pickup at the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County on Jenewein Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Goodman Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the East Madison Community Center from noon to 3 p.m. The meal will feature macaroni and cheese, collard greens and ham with black eyed peas.

An "Antifascist Mutual Aid Action" and "Justice For Jacob Blake" combined event initially planned for Sunday was moved to Monday, as well. The event, hosted by a variety of local social justice organizations, begins at 11 a.m. at McPike Park.

Centro Hispano moved its annual in-person event initially to a drive-thru but shifted again last week to a delivery program for its Tres Reyes celebration. Families who signed up ahead of time will receive a free toy for their child between the ages of 0 and 12 during the week of Jan. 18.