Enrollment in Wisconsin school districts dips; independent charters, voucher schools grow

After the pandemic caused a noticeable drop in enrollment last year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reported Friday a continued but slighter dip in the number of children attending public school districts, while attendance at independent charter and voucher schools grew for the 2021-22 school year.
This fall, there were 813,448 students in Wisconsin's school districts — a 0.6% decline from last September. The new data puts the state more in line with the gradual year-over-year decreases it was experiencing before last fall's 3% drop in enrollment.
"We definitely have a long-term, gradual and slow decline in public school district enrollment in Wisconsin," said Dan Bush, DPI school financial services director.
He said the trend in school district enrollment is driven by demographic factors, including people having fewer children and the largest classes of the late '90s and early 2000s graduating out.
The state's independent charter schools and private schools participating in voucher programs, though, saw enrollment grow 15.6% and 6.6%, respectively. The state's traditional public schools continue to educate far more students overall.
Independent charters, which are public schools authorized by a government entity other than a local school board, enrolled 10,691 students. Schools in the state's four voucher programs had 48,919 students who are provided taxpayer subsidies for income-eligible families to enroll children in participating private schools.
Students on vouchers make up more than half of the children attending the 357 private schools in the voucher programs. The bump in students at independent charters comes as six new schools were authorized to begin this year, including four OK'd by the University of Wisconsin System's Office of Educational Opportunity.
Jim Bender, a lobbyist for School Choice Wisconsin, said the alternatives to traditional school districts "continue to be very popular with parents as shown by their dramatic growth."
"At a time of heightened awareness in K-12 education, parental options are more important than ever," he said in a statement.
Last year, enrollment in 4K programs, which are optional, dropped by 16% and significantly contributed to the overall enrollment decline. It doesn't appear those parents re-enrolled their children in large numbers as the kindergarten class for 2021-22 only grew slightly by 0.5%.
Without data on individual schools, Bush said it's hard for DPI to speculate on why there wasn't a rebound among those students.
Statewide, enrollment in 4-year-old kindergarten and preschool special education programs this year grew the fastest for school districts at 6.8%. But the number of students in first through 12th grade — where attendance is mandatory — fell 1.2%.
In the Madison School District, audited numbers from the fall 2020 count added nearly 1,000 students from what was initially reported last year. Compared to that audited figure, this year's enrollment in the state's second largest school district was down nearly 500 students to 26,313, representing a 2% decrease.