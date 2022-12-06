Enrollment expected to keep declining in Madison schools

Fewer students are enrolled in the Madison School District this year compared to last year, and that trend is expected to continue over the next five years, according to data shared with the Madison School Board Monday night.

These trends are due to a declining birth rate, which is being seen nationwide, but also due to an increase in students open enrolling out of the district — a complex set of factors that board members said will require complex solutions.

According to the third-Friday count completed this year, enrollment decreased in the district by 256 students from last school year, with 4K the only grade level to see a boost in enrollment, where there were 103 more students.

Enrollment has fluctuated since that count, though, and the district’s enrollment on Nov. 21 was 213 students higher than the third Friday. Grady Brown, an analyst with the district, noted that enrollment is “fluid” and changes throughout the year.

The district told the board that there is a national decline in students enrolling in public schools, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. And locally, there’s an increase in the number of students open enrolling to surrounding districts.

Between the number of students open enrolling out of and into the school district, the district since last year has lost a net of 174 students, the worst drop in the last five years.

Madison students are choosing to open enroll into the Monona Grove School District more frequently than any other district, and the largest increase in those leaving Madison this year went to the Verona School District, according to the district’s numbers.

And Madison is expected to keep seeing fewer and fewer students, according to a projection by the UW-Madison Applied Population Laboratory.

Overall enrollment has declined by 7% over the last 10 years, with most of the decline happening in the last three years, notably during the height of the pandemic. But that decline is expected to grow even steeper in the coming years.

Overall enrollment in the district is likely to decline by about 10%, or roughly 2,512 students, in the next five years, the report states, with the largest decrease among elementary students.

The combination of smaller kindergarten classes and a declining birth rate means fewer students entering and progressing with a school district from year to year.

This projection doesn’t look at things like housing and economics, so there’s not a clear answer on how Dane County and Madison are expected to grow while enrollment is expected to drop, but it could be that families and those with school-aged children aren’t moving here.

School board member Nichelle Nichols called the projections “sobering.”

The board members brainstormed solutions while grappling with the factors that they can and cannot control.

“There’s nothing as a school board that we can do to control birth rate. I think where we can potentially have influence is looking at when students and families are saying ‘no’” to the district, Nichols said.

Board members agreed that the district should implement exit interviews for students who open enroll out of the district to identify what’s driving them to other schools. The same should be done for students open enrolling into the district, to find out what’s attracting them.

“Well, I am an optimist, always. And so, what I’m grabbing on to is the idea that we may have more control over this,” board member Laura Simkin said.

Officials highlighted different investments the district is making that they believe will help the enrollment issues, from full-day 4K to tutoring to facilities upgrades.

“I like how we’re thinking. But are we being too conservative? Do we need to do something more dramatic to shake up our enrollment strategies?” said board member Nicki Vander Meulen.

Other board members saw a widespread issue that needed a widespread response, saying the district should focus less on being the best and more on creating systemic change.

“I think by and large, the impacts in our enrollment are impacting every other district in a similar manner. And I think the sooner we realize that we have to band together and advocate for a funding formula that makes more sense for all districts in Wisconsin, the better off we will be,” said board member Savion Castro.

“But I just think that it’s a little short-sighted to be stuck in a crabs in a barrel mindset,” he said.